Briggs Beats Cancer: Wylie family prepares for extra celebrations this Thanksgiving weekend

“Briggs beats cancer” has been the rallying cry for friends and family of Briggs Favero-Wylie as he battled leukemia.
On Saturday, the 8-year-old son of Bassett High School soccer coach Larry Wylie will take his final chemotherapy pill, ring a bell, and have a celebration. Two and a half years later the cancer has been beat.
Briggs had his port – which had been used for medicine in his cancer treatments – removed last Friday, and he's been preparing his end of treatment party for several weeks. Even though the coronavirus pandemic has changed their plans, the Wylie family will have a “no more chemo” party among themselves at home on Saturday and have also invited friends to a drive-by celebration to wave and give Briggs their best wishes from a distance.
“He’d been planning this for a couple months,” Larry Wylie said. “We got a tentative date a couple months ago and he’s been planning it. We had thought maybe we could have inflatables and big party and stuff like that but with COVID it’s just not going to be possible now, but we’re going to make the best of it like we have been the whole time and we’re going to stay safe.”
Inviting friends from the Henry County community is as much about the celebration as it is a thank you from the Wylies for the way neighbors and friends have helped them out over the last two years. When Briggs, a second grade student at Meadow View Elementary School, was first diagnosed in May of 2018, the Wylies had just moved into their new neighborhood about three weeks prior. Larry Wylie said even though he and his wife, Veronica, hadn’t had a chance to meet their neighbors, when word of Briggs’s condition got out the entire neighborhood stepped up, putting together a schedule to take turns mowing the Wylie’s yard and keeping an eye on their house while they went back and forth to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C.
“They didn’t know us at the time, we’d only been in the neighborhood three weeks and you would have thought we’d been here for four or five years,” Wylie said. “They stepped up big. Cutting somebody’s grass doesn’t sound like a whole lot, but with us running back and forth to Brenners, that was huge. That was a big load taken off of our plate that we did not have to worry about the yard and the grass.”
There were countless other ways people in the area showed their support for the Wylies. Bassett’s boys soccer team wore orange jerseys—orange of the color for childhood leukemia—and the coaches had #BriggsBeatsCancer printed on their game shirts to wear while Wylie coached.
Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools also raised money for “Briggs Beats Cancer” funds. The staff and doctors at The Eye Site in Collinsville put together a “Bags for Briggs” cornhole tournament at Chatmoss Country Club. Several churches in the area held letting writing campaigns, with Briggs receiving well wishes in the mail for 100 straight days.
The staff at John Redd Smith Elementary School and the former Collinsville Primary School also ran a BINGO night and silent auction at the Collinsville YMCA.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’ve been in the area for 12 or 13 years and I’ve been in the Collinsville YMCA gymnasium and have never seen it full,” Wylie said. “And that night when I walked in there every seat was taken, it was almost standing room only.
“We would just get mail with gas cards in it and food gift cards and stuff like that. Somebody had a cleaning lady and they sent them over to our house to clean our house and paid for it.
“I tell Veronica this all the time, we will never be able to express our gratitude and appreciation for the community.”
Briggs is paying that kindness forward in his own way, too. After losing his hair when his treatments first started, he let it grown out for almost the entire time he was taking chemo. It got so long Wylie took to calling him “Point Break.”
“Because he had the long surfer hair,” Wylie said with a laugh.
Briggs had planned on cutting his hair after he was done with treatment, but about six weeks ago he went to his mom and said he was ready for a cut.
“He showed us a picture of what he wanted and we were like, ‘O.K. it’s short,’” Wylie said.
The short haircut allowed for several ponytails to be collected and donated to an organization that makes wigs for pediatric oncology patients going through what Briggs went through.
The haircut was symbolic of a new life for Briggs, Wylie said.
“In my opinion, that was kind of the first sign of, ‘O.K., I’m done, and I’m ready for it to be over,’” Wylie said.
While Briggs and the rest of the Wylies are excited for the struggles of the last two years to be behind them, there is still fear and a lot of questions. Briggs will go back to the doctor on December 4 for a final appointment, and then schedule follow-up appointments from there.
Briggs has had a lot of questions too, but his excitement has outweighed any uncertainties.
“It’s a blessing, and it’s hard to believe that two and a half years has gone by and we’re doing it,” Wylie said. “It’s also a little scary because after two and a half years of him taking this medicine every day and at nights and all the medicine he takes on the weekends and all of this stuff, as of next Saturday that all stops so it’s kind of scary because you think about the medicine keeping the cancer away and at bay and stuff, what happens when it goes away? So it’s both an exciting time and a nervousness and fear in there that something will happen.
“He’s asking, ‘Well if we have medicine leftover what do we do with the medicine?’ He’s planning his party. He didn’t have a lot of control over what was going on for the last two and a half years so when he does get something that he can have control over he takes complete control over it, and he plans and he watches videos and he researches and stuff like that.”
When the calendar moves to 2021, Wylie will be back on the soccer field helping his Bengals players prepare for the season to begin in April. Briggs will likely be back in the classroom at Meadow View, and life with return to a bit of normalcy for the Wylie family.
On this Thanksgiving weekend they’re going to celebrate that a little bit more.
“He’s kind of just geared himself up to say, ‘This is it,’” Wylie said. “And he’s excited and ready for it to be done.”
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
