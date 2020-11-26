Briggs Beats Cancer: Wylie family prepares for extra celebrations this Thanksgiving weekend

While Briggs and the rest of the Wylies are excited for the struggles of the last two years to be behind them, there is still fear and a lot of questions. Briggs will go back to the doctor on December 4 for a final appointment, and then schedule follow-up appointments from there.

Briggs has had a lot of questions too, but his excitement has outweighed any uncertainties.

“It’s a blessing, and it’s hard to believe that two and a half years has gone by and we’re doing it,” Wylie said. “It’s also a little scary because after two and a half years of him taking this medicine every day and at nights and all the medicine he takes on the weekends and all of this stuff, as of next Saturday that all stops so it’s kind of scary because you think about the medicine keeping the cancer away and at bay and stuff, what happens when it goes away? So it’s both an exciting time and a nervousness and fear in there that something will happen.

“He’s asking, ‘Well if we have medicine leftover what do we do with the medicine?’ He’s planning his party. He didn’t have a lot of control over what was going on for the last two and a half years so when he does get something that he can have control over he takes complete control over it, and he plans and he watches videos and he researches and stuff like that.”