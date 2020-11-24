Carilion seeks volunteers to test for COVID-19 antibodies

“All of this is a public health effort directed to stemming the tide and helping us control COVID-19 in the area so that we can eventually open things up, get our workplaces, our restaurants, our bars, our entertainment venues open,” Skolnik said. “So I view this as a way to help us get to where we all want to be.”

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said it’s important to have the information as it’s thought that 50% of infections are spread by people without any symptoms.

Morrow reported Tuesday that her districts have had more than 8,000 residents with known infections. Of those, 1,274 are within the past 10 days, as the people are still in isolation. Roanoke County has the most active infections with 631, followed by Roanoke with 461, Botetourt County with 95, Salem with 22, Alleghany County with 41, Covington with 14 and Craig County with 10.

Morrow made one last plea for people to avoid spreading the virus during Thanksgiving.

“I just really hope that everybody is smart and safe as we go into this wonderful time of year as we celebrate our thanks for everything we have,” she said. “And the best way or us to give thanks is to stay home and protect ourselves and protect our family.”

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus