 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carilion seeks volunteers to test for COVID-19 antibodies
0 comments

Carilion seeks volunteers to test for COVID-19 antibodies

From the Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: Nov. 25 series
  • 0

ROANOKE — How many people in the region have had COVID-19 and don’t know it?

Carilion Clinic and the Virginia Department of Health are hoping to help answer that question through a $566,000 serology study that will check the blood of 5,250 willing residents.

Dr. Paul Skolnik, chair of Carilion’s Department of Medicine, put out a call for volunteers from 22 localities in Southwest Virginia who are willing to answer a survey and undergo a blood test that looks for antibodies to the coronavirus.

COVID-19 infections can turn serious, even fatal, in some people, but in others it causes mild symptoms, or none at all. People without symptoms can spread the virus unknowingly but will still develop antibodies.

During the summer, Carilion participated in a similar statewide serology study that looked at antibodies in people living in different regions of the state. About 5,000 Virginians participated.

Across the state about 2.4% of adults had antibodies, meaning they had been infected at some point. The highest rate of 4.4% of those tested was in Northern Virginia, which experienced a surge in cases early in the pandemic. Residents in Southwest Virginia, which had mostly been spared during the early months, had the lowest antibody positive rate at 0.9%.

“Since that study was done a few months ago, the infection rate in the southwestern part of Virginia has gone way up. So we are one of the hot spots in the commonwealth,” Skolnik said.

The rate of infections per population is highest in this region.

Skolnik said they aim to do the study quickly and seek to enroll all participants before the end of the year.

Some Carilion patients have already received emails inviting them to participate. Anyone can sign up online. Carilion plans to put links to the survey on all its social media sites.

After filling out a survey, participants will be directed to a Carilion or Quest location for a blood draw. Test results will be shared with each individual, but an individual’s identify will not be shared with researchers.

The study will look at test results by neighborhoods and by demographics that include age, race, ethnicity and type of work.

The study is being done in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health, and the results will be made public.

Skolnik said it could help inform public health officials about where to direct messaging, enhance understanding as to which groups are disproportionately affected by the virus, determine if the area’s trends are similar or different than those statewide and nationally, and guide rollout of vaccines to people at high risk of becoming infected.

“All of this is a public health effort directed to stemming the tide and helping us control COVID-19 in the area so that we can eventually open things up, get our workplaces, our restaurants, our bars, our entertainment venues open,” Skolnik said. “So I view this as a way to help us get to where we all want to be.”

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said it’s important to have the information as it’s thought that 50% of infections are spread by people without any symptoms.

Morrow reported Tuesday that her districts have had more than 8,000 residents with known infections. Of those, 1,274 are within the past 10 days, as the people are still in isolation. Roanoke County has the most active infections with 631, followed by Roanoke with 461, Botetourt County with 95, Salem with 22, Alleghany County with 41, Covington with 14 and Craig County with 10.

Morrow made one last plea for people to avoid spreading the virus during Thanksgiving.

“I just really hope that everybody is smart and safe as we go into this wonderful time of year as we celebrate our thanks for everything we have,” she said. “And the best way or us to give thanks is to stay home and protect ourselves and protect our family.”

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Tuesday's COVID-19 cases

Statewide cases: Up 2,544 to 223,582

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 116 to 14,212

Statewide deaths: Up 37 to 3,979

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 7 to 293

Bath County: Up 1 to 59

Bedford County: Up 25 to 1,742

Botetourt County: Up 5 to 712

Buena Vista: Up 4 to 242

Covington: Up 3 to 124

Craig County: up 2 to 85

Floyd County: Up 4 to 317

Franklin County: Up 19 to 1,469

Giles County: Up 10 to 246

Lexington: Up 2 to 335

Lynchburg: Up 29 to 2,559

Montgomery County: Up 48 to 3,758

Pulaski County: Up 30 to 569

Radford: Up 1 to 1,103 to 1,112

Roanoke: Up 51 to 3,931

Roanoke County: Up 24 to 2,668

Rockbridge County: Up 1 to 236

Salem: Up 11 to 841

Wythe County: Up 18 to 587

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

Carilion Clinic serology study

To volunteer for the serology study, visit https://redcapweb.carilionclinic.org/redcap/surveys/?s=RAPANLECYR

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
WATCH NOW: Daycare takes 2-week quarantine
Medicine

WATCH NOW: Daycare takes 2-week quarantine

  • Updated

First Baptist Church ELC, which had remained opened throughout the pandemic without any sicknesses, has closed for 2 weeks following a staff member's positive test.

Medicine

State's coronavirus cases rise

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic has reached 215,67…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert