MY WORD: Making the most of a challenging season

New traditions can help minimize the disappointment over canceled events, and you might even discover a new annual tradition to keep for future holidays.

Embracing the pace

This year’s holiday calendar will certainly look more open than usual, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. How many times have we worried over conflicting schedule obligations and stressed (and even grumbled about) about the frantic pace of the season?

This year, many of us have seen our social calendars slow down considerably to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and that trend is set to continue during the holidays. Lean in to the slower pace of December this year, and savor the time given to both reflect on what the season means for you and enjoy the company of those within your own household. Maybe this is the year to have that FaceTime with old friends you’ve been meaning to connect with, or to finally have that quiet Christmas at home you’ve been wanting, without time-consuming travel and last-minute errands.

Reaching out