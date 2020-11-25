Raising our voices in thanks: During the tragedy of COVID-19, we found voices of true belief in the spirit of Thanksgiving Day.

She quarantined on campus for about a week, letting her body rest until she started feeling better and she tested negative again.

Shropshire said she was diligent about wearing a mask and not being in large groups of people outside of her volleyball teammates, but she still doesn’t know where she contracted the virus. In any case, she’s glad the whole experience is behind her.

“I am very thankful that I was lucky I didn’t get super sick and got past it,” she said. “I am very thankful that I made it through and luckily didn’t pass it on to anyone else as far as I know.”

She described her experience as a “very mild” case, but it still sapped her of her energy for several days. She used the downtime to rest and catch up on some schoolwork. Shropshire is a communications major.

Shropshire said she falls into a high-risk category because of another condition, so she was still nervous about getting even more sick.

“I was very worried. I had been very cautious,” she said. “I was still worried until I started to feel better and come out of it.”