 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State's coronavirus cases rise
0 comments

State's coronavirus cases rise

  • 0

The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that the state’s cumulative total of COVID-19 cases during the pandemic has reached 215,679, an increase of 2,348 from Friday.

The state’s seven-day average number of daily new cases reported topped 2,000 for the first time Friday. At the beginning of November, it was just over 1,300. On Oct. 1, it was 747.

There have been 3,938 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia, an increase of 26 from Friday. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,017, up 103 from Friday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

Every locality in the region reported increases from Friday to Saturday.

Statewide, there are 1,476 outbreaks, which account for 31,653 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the department’s coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down slightly from Friday, at 6.8%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
WATCH NOW: Daycare takes 2-week quarantine
Medicine

WATCH NOW: Daycare takes 2-week quarantine

  • Updated

First Baptist Church ELC, which had remained opened throughout the pandemic without any sicknesses, has closed for 2 weeks following a staff member's positive test.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert