WATCH NOW: Daycare takes 2-week quarantine

A day care that had managed to remain open throughout the pandemic is closed for 2 weeks of quarantine.
The First Baptist Church Early Learning Center, which has 93 students, will reopen on Nov. 4. On Sunday, a staff member who last was at the day care on Oct. 19 and 20 received positive test results for the coronavirus, so the day care did not reopen on Monday.
The date of Nov. 3 would mark the 2-week quarantine point from the time of last contact. Meanwhile, the center is using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Reopening Guidance for Cleaning and Disinfecting Public Spaces to deep clean and sanitize the center, according to an announcement posted on the ELC’s Facebook pate.
“I’ve had nothing but positive” responses from the daycare parents on the 2-week closing, ELC director Beth Kotchish said. “They’re grateful” for the precautions that are being taken.
“We’ve been open the whole time” of the pandemic, she said, following health precautions: “Since April 1 we have not allowed any parents in the building. [We have been’ diligently cleaning two or three times a day. We have not had any sicknesses at all until now.”
Other measures they instituted, according to state guidelines, was to limit group sizes to no more than 10, including staff. “We had no big group anything,” Kotchish said: Children ate lunch in their classrooms, and small groups were taken one at a time to play areas such as the fenced-in play yard outdoors and the basement recreation room.
The center now has 93 children, a number that was reached only after the state went into Phase 3 of the pandemic restrictions, Grammer said. Phase 3 not only allowed the center to take more children but also had more parents returning to work.
That number includes 25 school-age children who are virtual learners. They are stationed in two “virtual learning labs,” Kotchish said. They do schoolwork on their laptops and tablets in the morning, take a break for lunch, and then return to schoolwork until they finish.
The older children and all the staff wear masks in hallways and other common areas, she said, but “not necessarily in classrooms.”
The nap room now has 4-by-5-foot shields that separate the sleeping areas by groups.
The quarantine also affects the church, which has canceled all services until it will reevaluate the situation at the beginning of Advent (the religious start of the Christmas season, this year on Nov. 29).
Since the start of the pandemic, the church closed the building but kept going with online worship and other gatherings. The building reopened for workshop in mid-September with “very strict guidelines in place,” Grammer said, but even so, normally only about 20 people would be in the pews built for 600.
Because the building is now closed for everything but deep cleaning, Grammer will conduct this Sunday’s worship service from her house, she said. She’ll go back to leading the online service from the sanctuary on Nov. 8 “if nobody else gets sick.”
The staff member with the coronavirus is recuperating at home, she said.
Meanwhile, 35 patients are hospitalized in both Sovah Health hospitals, Martinsville and Danville, Sovah reported in its biweekly update released Wednesday. That’s 11 more than the hospital reported 2 weeks ago.
“This amount includes patients pending test results (person under investigation/PUI). … At this time, our hospital has adequate capacity to meet patient needs, including in critical care and intensive care,” the report states.
Also in the report on video, hospitalist Dr. James Rixey talked about the CDC’s Halloween safety guidelines. He said people in costume should continue to wear their regular cloth mask under a costume’s mask; maintain distances; and wash hands.
People giving out candy to trick-or-treaters should avoid direct contact and set up a station outdoors where kids could get candy.
The quarantine is a precaution, Grammer said, because “it’s just a reality right now. If you have any potential exposure, as small as it might be, the wisest thing is to stay home and not go out. We’re doing everything we can to protect our neighbors. This whole time our whole church has set from the start that this is part of how we love our neighbors right now: Wash hands, keep distance."
After all, she said, “Love thy neighbor” “is the second greatest commandment.”
“For Beth and all the Early Learning Center Staff, it’s all about loving those kids and taking care of our parents, many of whom are essential personnel … this is a ministry of First Baptist, and First Baptist cares about health and safety.”
Above it all, though the building is closed, church is open, because “the church is functioning from home,” Grammer said. “While we may not have all the tools under our belt that we did, we certainly can do a lot from home.”
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com
