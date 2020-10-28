WATCH NOW: Daycare takes 2-week quarantine

The center now has 93 children, a number that was reached only after the state went into Phase 3 of the pandemic restrictions, Grammer said. Phase 3 not only allowed the center to take more children but also had more parents returning to work.

That number includes 25 school-age children who are virtual learners. They are stationed in two “virtual learning labs,” Kotchish said. They do schoolwork on their laptops and tablets in the morning, take a break for lunch, and then return to schoolwork until they finish.

The older children and all the staff wear masks in hallways and other common areas, she said, but “not necessarily in classrooms.”

The nap room now has 4-by-5-foot shields that separate the sleeping areas by groups.

The quarantine also affects the church, which has canceled all services until it will reevaluate the situation at the beginning of Advent (the religious start of the Christmas season, this year on Nov. 29).

Since the start of the pandemic, the church closed the building but kept going with online worship and other gatherings. The building reopened for workshop in mid-September with “very strict guidelines in place,” Grammer said, but even so, normally only about 20 people would be in the pews built for 600.