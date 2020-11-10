LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The tragedy of one veteran

To the editor,

My father, Harry Lee Hairston, was a veteran of two wars, World War II and Korea, and he lived to return home to tell about it. But he never did, not to me anyway.

He served as a cook in the Navy, and he was an excellent cook. He was a smart man, could have been an engineer or first officer but as a man of color, so he was limited from the jump, not only in the military but in almost every arena in America.

When he returned to Martinsville, like most of the 1.2 million other Black soldiers, he didn’t get the benefits of the GI Bill, which helped mostly white veterans and their families obtain a free college education and low-interest loans for housing. (For example, in 1947, only two of the more than 3,200 VA-guaranteed home loans in 13 Mississippi cities went to Black borrowers.)

This is around the same time that Martinsville was a booming industrial town, when 3,000-plus-square-foot mansions were being built on Mulberry Road. In 1960, my father was finally able to build our 900-square-foot, one-bathroom home for his wife and five young children, on our side of town.