LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The tragedy of one veteran

To the editor,
My father, Harry Lee Hairston, was a veteran of two wars, World War II and Korea, and he lived to return home to tell about it. But he never did, not to me anyway.
He served as a cook in the Navy, and he was an excellent cook. He was a smart man, could have been an engineer or first officer but as a man of color, so he was limited from the jump, not only in the military but in almost every arena in America.
When he returned to Martinsville, like most of the 1.2 million other Black soldiers, he didn’t get the benefits of the GI Bill, which helped mostly white veterans and their families obtain a free college education and low-interest loans for housing. (For example, in 1947, only two of the more than 3,200 VA-guaranteed home loans in 13 Mississippi cities went to Black borrowers.)
This is around the same time that Martinsville was a booming industrial town, when 3,000-plus-square-foot mansions were being built on Mulberry Road. In 1960, my father was finally able to build our 900-square-foot, one-bathroom home for his wife and five young children, on our side of town.
By the way, he worked for many years, most of his life, building homes for a well-known local company where he was passed over for a supervisor position time and time again, which would go to young white men just arriving on the job.
Know what’s really sad about this story? I didn’t know my father served in two major wars until I saw it on his tombstone, but now I want to shout it from the rooftops.
By the way, he killed himself in 1986, shot himself in the head, told a neighbor that he would do this instead of living in so much pain. He took his life on June 6th, D-Day. He was 64 years old.
How can I love a country that has never loved me? And by the way, I paid for my college education, every dime. Thanks for listening and as always, I leave you in peace.
PAMELA HAIRSTON CHISHOLM
Martinsville
