Throughout Southside, various memorials pay special tribute to veterans

The honoring of J.E.B. Stuart faced one slowdown in 2015, when Patrick County Circuit Court Judge Martin Clark Jr. removed Stuart’s portrait from his courtroom on the grounds that a portrait of a Confederate general on the wall interrupts neutrality in the courtroom. The portrait was removed, but it didn’t go far: It was relocated to the Patrick County Administration Building.

However, the 1936 monument for Jeb Stuart in front of the Patrick County courthouse remains, its place secured in through a 2017 resolution passed by the county board of supervisors.

The most recent tribute to the Confederacy appears to be Chatmoss Country Club in Henry County and the neighborhoods around it. The area and club are named for a 2,700-acre Hairston plantation that had been on the site, and the roads around it are named for Confederate Civil War leaders who fought to maintain the plantation lifestyle and economy of the Old South: Jeb Stuart, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, General Longstreet, A.P. Hill, Turner Ashby, Plantation, Fitzhugh Lee and Bradford. The country club was started in the late 1950s, and most of the houses along those roads were built more than a century after the Confederacy’s loss.