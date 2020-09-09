Occupants of badly damaged vehicles in Martinsville walk away without injuries

Two vehicles were damaged so severely they had to be towed from the crash site Sunday evening, but everyone in both vehicles managed to escape unharmed.

Susie May Davis, 50, of Bassett told Martinsville Police she was headed north on Mulberry Road in her 2007 Nissan Altima and was attempting to make a left turn onto Rives Road on Sunday night when her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck.

William Johnathan Wilkins, 53, of Ridgeway said he was headed south on Mulberry Road in his 2006 Nissan Frontier, and as he was going through the intersection with Rives Road, a car coming the opposite way crossed the road directly in front of him, causing him to crash into it.

Both drivers maintained they had a green light at the intersection.

Martinsville Police Officer Michael Panos investigated the crash that occurred just after 9 p.m. and determined that Davis was turning left onto Rives Road from Mulberry Road while Wilkins was going south on Mulberry through the intersection.

Both drivers had a green light, but Davis did not have a green arrow and turned left onto Rives Road in front of Wilkins, causing Wilkins' Frontier to crash into Davis' Altima.

After the crash, Davis' car proceeded about 50 feet down Rives Road before stopping.

Wilkins proceeded through the intersection and then lost control of his truck as it crossed the northbound side of Mulberry Road, left the roadway and struck a tree head-on.

The speed limit through the intersection is 35 mph, and Davis said she was going about 10 mph as she was turning while Wilkins said he was driving the speed limit.