Truckers' dilemma, to drive tired or park illegally, getting attention

“At least there’s a bathroom,” Bobula said the next morning.

Overnight parking in the rest area is prohibited, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. But Bobula said he slept without interruption.

That same morning, trucker John Barre of Massachusetts awoke in his tractor trailer on the right shoulder of the entrance ramp to the Troutville rest area adjacent to one of the no-parking signs. He had arrived and parked there about 9 the night before near where Bilbro had. There were no truck parking slots within the rest area proper at that hour, he said.

“I’m always parking near these no parking signs. You have to. Where else would you go? The truck stops are full. You can see this place is full. The shoulders are for an emergency breakdown if you need to stop for something. It’s not designed --- it’s super dangerous --- to stop on the shoulder of the road for the night, you know what i mean? Someone could plow into you.”

Barre’s truck was at least 10 feet from the travel portion of the entrance ramp to the rest area. He was one of four trucks sharing the shoulder, second from the front of the line and slept, with his lights on, also interrupted, he said.