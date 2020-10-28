Truckers' dilemma, to drive tired or park illegally, getting attention

Freight trucks on Interstate 81 rumble through the Roanoke region by the tens of thousands every week, concentrated during daylight hours. At night, truckers bed down for legally mandated breaks and the rumble is replaced by a snore.
Before hitting the pillows in their sleeping compartments, however, drivers must park their nearly 60-foot rigs. Area truck stops and rest areas fill up first, at which point drivers have limited, ad-hoc options: the shoulders of the interstate or its ramps, frontage roads, retail parking or vacant lots.
The latest in a series of government studies documented a need for 925 truck parking spaces near I-81 in the Roanoke and New River valleys in 2018, but a supply of only 300, for a gap of 625.
The immense gap, which Virginia State Police says is a decades-old problem, has set off a serious search for solutions.
One way to add parking along I-81 in the region would be to pave and stripe some of the open land adjacent to the interstate. A new truck stop would need fuel islands, a convenience store, showers, laundry, fast food and signs. Truck repair would be a plus.
But five years have elapsed without a new truck stop being built since the closure of the area’s largest truck stop, at Troutville, in 2015. There’s hard evidence of a need for hundreds of additional overnight parking spaces here that represents a business and tax-revenue opportunity. But until recently, no one has stepped up.
A group of five partners who own and operate convenience stores in the Roanoke area are considering a project that would take the pressure off. The group has contracted to buy land along a stretch of I-81 where parking is especially scarce. If the project moves forward, it would advance from preliminary studies to government development applications. No date for when that might happen has been released.
If I-81 seems just as busy with trucks as ever, that’s because it is. Truck traffic on I-81 was running about five percentage points higher this September than in September 2019, according to data from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The pandemic and economic slowdown tamped down trucking but only temporarily. Although passenger traffic on I-81 fell by 65 percent in April and has only partially recovered, truck traffic fell 30 percent and rebounded by late July.
Daily rest is the law for truckers. They can drive for 11 consecutive hours and work a 14-hour shift, but must then go off duty for 10 hours. If they don’t, they can face penalties imposed by both their employers and regulators. If they park where it’s not permitted, they may get a ticket.
Providing truckers more options for getting off the road to take legally mandated rest breaks is an issue that can take on life or death consequences.
In the wee hours of July 29, Mississippi truck driver Jacoby A. Bilbro was on I-81 in Botetourt and approaching the time at which he needed to go on off duty, according to Kevin Gick, his attorney.
When he reached the Troutville Safety Rest Area, all seven of its truck parking spaces were occupied. He parked on the shoulder of the entrance lane to the rest area, where parking is prohibited. Bilbro’s log indicated that he stopped driving at 1:37 a.m., a state trooper testified at a court hearing several months later to adjudicate the tickets he was issued.
The right shoulder of the entrance lane has room for four or five trucks. Bilbro’s was last in a line of other trucks also illegally parked, police said.
A pickup driven by Michael Lenden Kreul, 30, of Lexington, ran off the right side of I-81 and struck the back of Bilbro’s vehicle, in which Bilbro was sleeping, at about 5:30 a.m., police said. The impact spun the passenger vehicle back into the travel lanes where it was hit by a truck between 45 seconds and a minute later. Kreul died.
At the hearing, Gick commented to the judge on the plight of a trucker with a load to deliver but who is coming up on the end of a shift.
“Do I continue to go on the chance I can find something in however many minutes I have left?” Gick said in Botetourt County General District Court last month.
Often, the decision to stop is made without complete knowledge of the availability of overnight parking spaces in the miles ahead.
Bilbro, of Tunica, Miss., decided he should stop, pulled fully onto the shoulder and activated the truck’s flashing lights, Gick said. Only because Kreul’s pickup veered out of the travel lanes was there a crash, Gick said.
Virginia makes it illegal to park on the shoulder in violation of a highway sign and levies a fine, but cuts drivers a break if they stop “in order for the driver to sleep or rest,” according to Virginia code section 46.2-830.1. Under those circumstances, a driver guilty of illegal parking will be spared from receiving negative marks on his or her driving record that normally would be levied for such an offense.
Gick asserted that the code section applied. Judge William Harrison Cleaveland disagreed, saying Bilbro had other places he could have stopped, including truck stops at exits 205 and 213, the closest 47 miles away.
“There are places they can pull over,” the judge said.
Cleveland convicted Bilbro, who was not injured, of an ordinary violation of failing to obey a highway sign and fined him $100. Bilbro was also convicted of failing to place three red reflectorized triangular warning devices on the pavement behind his truck, a requirement of commercial drivers who stop for more than 10 minutes for reasons other than complying with a police order or official highway sign. He was fined $50 for that.
The driver of the truck that struck Kreul’s vehicle was not injured or ticketed.
Prosecutor Jill Deegan told Cleaveland and Gick during the hearing that she respects the plight of the truck driver, but added that a driver nearing the government’s limit on hours of consecutive driving should make a plan to stop and park legally within time constraints.
Dale Bennett, president of the Virginia Trucking Association, said truckers do plan to park legally but circumstances can delay their progress. After a delay, such as might occur at the terminal where they receive their load, they may never reach their intended destination and have to take whatever parking slot is available, Bennett said.
Planning ahead is ideal and, “with a shortage of spaces, and not enough capacity to meet the demand, that is certainly a lot easier said than done,” Bennett said.
One way to manage the problem would be for the state to post electronic messages bearing current information about the location and number of available truck parking spots, such as by message boards or a phone app, Bennett said. Virginia is looking into that.
The need is clear.
Truck driver Robert Bobula brought a load of birdseed from North Dakota to the Roanoke area on Oct. 25 a day ahead of delivery set for Oct. 26. He intended to spend the night at the TravelCenters of America truck stop at exit 150 in Troutville, which no longer exists. It was torn down to free up land for a redesign of the interchange, eliminating 129 truck parking spaces and the usual set of driver amenities.
“It wasn’t there anymore. I’m like, ‘Oh no.’ ” he said in an Oct. 26 interview.
He parked instead in one of the truck parking spaces inside the Troutville rest area, which doubles as a truck stop in a pinch, even though it has no ready-to-eat food, showers or laundry, amenities truckers strongly prefer. No hot coffee, either.
“At least there’s a bathroom,” Bobula said the next morning.
Overnight parking in the rest area is prohibited, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. But Bobula said he slept without interruption.
That same morning, trucker John Barre of Massachusetts awoke in his tractor trailer on the right shoulder of the entrance ramp to the Troutville rest area adjacent to one of the no-parking signs. He had arrived and parked there about 9 the night before near where Bilbro had. There were no truck parking slots within the rest area proper at that hour, he said.
“I’m always parking near these no parking signs. You have to. Where else would you go? The truck stops are full. You can see this place is full. The shoulders are for an emergency breakdown if you need to stop for something. It’s not designed --- it’s super dangerous --- to stop on the shoulder of the road for the night, you know what i mean? Someone could plow into you.”
Barre’s truck was at least 10 feet from the travel portion of the entrance ramp to the rest area. He was one of four trucks sharing the shoulder, second from the front of the line and slept, with his lights on, also interrupted, he said.
Virginia State Police troopers recognize “the serious dangers” posed by vehicles stopped on the shoulder of the interstate and enforce parking restrictions routinely, the agency said in a statement. “However, our troopers are also responding to calls for service on and off the interstate,” the statement said.
Bennett sees a pair of Catch-22s here. Truckers have a strong incentive to avoid driving tired and also avoid parking citations that ding their driving records, but can do neither without access to legal, safe parking, Bennett said.
Law enforcement is correct to issue citations and shoo truckers out of illegal parking spots as time and circumstances allow, but confront a serious dilemma when the subject is a driver who is out of hours or too tired to drive, Bennett said.
That could easily fit the description of the driver inside a truck parked illegally in the middle of the night.
Since it may be difficult for police to ticket the problem of illegal truck parking away, an I-81 truck parking task force has studied how to create more spaces. The force contains representatives of the trucking industry, truck stop industry, trucking trade groups, local and state transportation officials and police.
By the latest statewide count, I-81 in Virginia has 3,450 total spaces, about 950 short of the estimated need of 4,400. Adding 625 spaces between Botetourt County and Pulaski County would require the construction of one mega-stop --- such as White’s Travel Center in Raphine with 800 spaces ---- or nine or 10 stops of the average size on I-81, about 70 spaces.
In a small start, VDOT hopes to hire a crew next year to add 13 truck parking spaces within the Troutville rest stop, raising its capacity to 20 trucks. Similar additions are planned at rest stops in Ironto and Radford. This approach represents the state’s least costly option to expand truck parking because utilities and highway access already exist at those locations. But these sites will likely still be a far cry from a private truck stop, because federal law restricts what products and services Virginia can offer at its publicly owned rest areas.
The task force is counting on private-sector investors to build a majority of the new spaces I-81 needs and says government support may be available. Drivers prefer to park at private centers, which offer the possibility of a hot shower and food, laundry, convenience shopping, personal services and vehicle services. The Raphine stop has all the basics plus a dental clinic and a medical clinic and recently opened a sit-down restaurant with a full bar.
While state officials have not announced any proposals for private ventures in the Roanoke area, private operators have been poking around.
Land is available.
“I own 462 acres at the 162,” Buchanan farmer Kevin Marshall said. He was speaking of exit 162, just a few miles from the Troutville rest area at mile marker 158.
A truck stop requires relatively flat land visible from the highway. It requires adequate local roads and ramps to and from the interstate, as well as utilities connections and people or a business entity willing to spend millions of dollars of their own or borrowed funds.
At exit 162, it would be possible but expensive to run utilities from Buchanan, said Gary Larrowe, Botetourt County administrator. Another issue is the exit for southbound I-81 traffic, which Larrowe described as “funky” in design because of a fish hook configuration.
Nonetheless, the Oklahoma company that operates Love’s Travel Centers examined a site there. Because of a hill that blocks visibility from the interstate, Love’s raised a balloon to determine that how tall a truck stop’s sign would have to be. The conclusion was that the sign would have to be “just massive,” Larrowe said. No project materialized.
There are similar obstacles at other Botetourt County exits, according to Larrowe. While exit 150 --- where there was a truck stop until five years ago --- has space, the area is too congested for one now, he said.
Yet, the economic incentives appear to be aligned both operators and communities if good sites can be found. A Love’s Travel Centers opened at exit 213 in Greeville with 85 spaces in February, the latest new truck stop in the I-81 corridor. One of 40 new centers the Love’s organization said it would open in 2020, it’s been virtually full since it opened, said Michael Shull, a farmer and excavator who sits on the Augusta County Board of Supervisors. There is already a Pilot truck stop at the same exit.
Shull expressed surprise over “the amount of tax that comes in off of these truck stops that goes back to the community. You’re getting the sales tax off of everything, you’re getting property tax, you’re getting fuel tax. A portion of that comes back to the locality,” he said. “It’s not making money like a factory but it does generate revenue for the locality.”
Business is also good at the truck stop at exit 128 in Ironto, which goes by the name Stop In Food Store. “When it starts getting late, they all call and say, ‘You guys still got any open spaces left?’ ” store manager Lesa Clark said.
There are about 90 overnight truck parking spaces. Clark said she thinks she could attract enough business to fill 50 more.
Montgomery County, in whose jurisdiction the interchange sits, has designated the area for growth, said Emily Gibson, planning director. County supervisors recently amended the zoning ordinance to permit truck stops by special permit, she said.
This is the interchange targeted by an investor group that is seriously considering building a truck stop. A 31-acre field on the opposite side of the interstate from the Stop Inn is under contract, according to partner Deep Patel.
They would start out with about 100 spaces, eight fueling islands for trucks and five for passenger vehicles and a 10,000 square foot building housing a drive-through restaurant, store, showers and laundry, he said. All of that could fit on about 10 acres, he said. It would cost $10 million to $12 million, he said.
Billboard advertising would be essential, because the land isn’t visible from the highway, Patel said.
“There’s plenty of billboard inventory that they could lease and market their business,” said Chip Dicks, a Richmond-based attorney who is legislative counsel for the Outdoor Advertising Association of Virginia.
Patel said he thinks the project would possibly need new billboards and, if so, the partnership would be counting on local and state officials to support any proposal or proposals to establish them.
Such a project would represent a large risk for the partnership, which has never done a truck stop before. However, Patel said, the partnership made a success of opening the Caverns Market convenience store on Fallbrooke Drive at the Dixie Caverns exit, number 132, which has fuel pumps and a Which Wich sandwich shop.
“That’s what gives us the strength to do something bigger,” Patel said.
