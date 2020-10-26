CASEY: Less than a week left to enter 2020 election contest

Here's my final pitch for our 2020 election contest to predict the raw number of votes President Donald Trump will take in the Republican stronghold of Roanoke County. The victor wins lunch with yours truly, and so far we have 91 entrants.
What follows is a little bit of information about them, along with some current and historical tidbits from presidential elections in Roanoke County. Those may help you devise your guess, which you must snail-mail or email to me at dan.casey@roanoke.com before 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 2.
The first person to enter the contest was Dean Davison, a Vinton resident and current secretary of the Libertarian Party of Virginia. In 2019, Davison ran against incumbent Del. Terry Austin of House District 19. (Davison ultimately withdrew from that race because of a family health issue.)
Davison guessed Biden would take 5,648 votes, or 28 percent of the Roanoke County total. But it's likely Biden already has at least that many in the bank in Roanoke County, considering the heavy early-in-person and mailed-ballot turnout this year.
If you're looking for other reasons why Davison's guess seems on the low side, here's another: Since 1980, the average number of presidential votes for the Democrat in Roanoke County elections works out to 15,664.
Among those, incumbent Jimmy Carter took the least (12,114) in 1980 against Republican challenger Ronald Reagan. Barack Obama took the highest number (19,812) in 2008. Meanwhile, since the 2000 election, no Democratic candidate has pulled fewer than 16,082. That was the total garnered by challenger John Kerry when he ran against incumbent Republican George W. Bush 2004.
For that reason, the absolute floor for serious players should be at least 16,000 votes. And an even smarter minimum guess might be 17,200, which is the number of votes Hillary Clinton took in 2016 against Donald Trump.
Believe it or not, Davison's guess was not the lowest in the contest. That distinction belongs to Roanoke resident Naomi Delzell, who estimated Biden would take 1,288 votes, or 14.5% in Roanoke County. One has to go all the way back to 1928 to find an election in which a Democratic presidential candidate (Al Smith) pulled a number like that from Roanoke County.
That year, Republican Herbert Hoover stomped Smith better than 2-to-1. Hoover took 2,675 votes to Smith's 1,284.
All of the above election tally numbers, by the way, come from the Virginia Department of Elections website and its Virginia Elections Database, which seems like a worthwhile resource to consult. (It deserves a minor asterisk because -- for some unknown reason -- the Department of Elections lists no data whatsoever for the 1984 contest between incumbent Republican Ronald Reagan and Democrat Michael Dukakis.)
More entries (24 in all) came from Roanoke County than any other single jurisdiction. Another 18 came from residents in the city of Roanoke; 15 from Montgomery County; nine from Salem, five from Botetourt County residents, four from Franklin County; and two each from Bedford and Rockbridge counties.
In all, four entries came from out of state. One iss from Barboursbille, West Virginia, which is outside Huntingdon (and roughly halfway between Roanoke and Cincinnati, Ohio). Two are from Florida. One is from Silver Spring, Maryland, where I lived for a spell while attending the University of Maryland.
The farthest away entrant is Steve Cundiff, from Englewood, Florida. It's a hop, skip and a jump northwest of Fort Myers, on the Gulf of Mexico.
Of the 91 entrants so far, 62 believe Biden will cross the 20,000 vote threshold. That has never happened before in a Roanoke County election. The highest number of votes a Democrat has ever pulled in Roanoke County was 19,812 in 2008 when Barack Obama garnered 19,812.
Of those 62 optimists, 15 entrants put themselves in the super-optimist category with guesses that Biden would take more than 30,000 votes, which is a real stretch. The most optimistic of all was James Brady of Falls Church in Northern Virginia. He guessed Biden would take 74,104, an impossibility (because Roanoke County has fewer registered voters than that.)
The most optimistic -- and possible -- guess was broached by Leon Vinci of Roanoke, whose guess was close to 38,000. Only one other entrant, Martha Carper of Franklin County, guessed Biden will take more than 37,000 votes.
Here's some more data you may find relevant and/or interesting.
The average of all 91 guesses so far is 23,837 Biden votes. If he gets that many, that'll be historic in its own right because the current record is 19,812 -- Obama's take in 2008.
As a tie-breaker only, I have also asked players to guess the three-digit percentage they believe Biden will take. That ranges from a low of 14.5% to a high of 52.4%. The average of all those percentages works out to 40.9% of the Roanoke County vote for Biden. No Democrat presidential contestant has broken 40% since 2000.
In all, 12 contestants guessed Biden will win Roanoke County, something no Democrat has done since 1944.
As I mentioned at the beginning, there's still time to get your entry in.
Email the number of votes you believe Biden will take in Roanoke County, along with the percentage vote he will win (expressed as three digits, such as 39.9) to dan.casey@roanoke.com before Monday Nov. 2 at 11:59 p.m. Snail-mailed entries will be accepted so long as they're postmarked by Nov. 2, and sent to Dan Casey/The Roanoke Times/201. W. Campbell Ave/Roanoke 24011.
Please include your name, address and a contact phone number (I won't publish street addresses or phone numbers).
Happy guessing, everyone!
