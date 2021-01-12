The photograph,taken by Fracker, shows the men posed in front of a statue of John Stark, a Revolutionary War officer from New Hampshire. Fracker is making an obscene gesture.

Robertson said Sunday that the photo was sent to a co-worker who had asked about their well-being. Capitol Police let them inside the building about 2 or 3 p.m. and told them to stay in cordoned-off areas, he said. He and Fracker obeyed those instructions and neither saw nor participated in any violence, Robertson said.

In a Facebook video taken at a Black Lives Matter event at the Rocky Mount Farmer’s Market in June, Robertson, in uniform, dances with Bridgette Craighead, founder of the Franklin County chapter of Black Lives Matter.

That playful image stands in contrast to a Facebook post Robertson made Nov. 7, four days after the U.S. presidential elections. Referencing claims of voter fraud, he wrote “A legitimate republic stands of 4 boxes. The soapbox, the ballot box, the jury box, and then the cartridge box. We just moved to step 3. Step 4 will not be pretty.”

“My statements stand. Our Republic is founded on the sanctity of the individual vote. I'm willing to fight for that right and any other,” Robertson wrote in an e-mail, referencing his U.S. Army service. “If that requires strong words or actions I do not apologize for it.”