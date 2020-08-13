LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let us not be condemned to repeat the past

To the editor:
Adolf Hitler continues to fascinate as a historical figure. To most of us he is a monster who lead Germany to unspeakable war crimes, genocide, and ultimately to her own self destruction. For a sad few, Hitler is a hero of Aryan purity, or, as we would call it today, white supremacy.
It must be remembered that Hitler was elected to office, running on a platform of law and order. He warned of trouble on Germany’s borders and he asserted that the country’s problems were due to Jews and foreigners. Hitler’s xenophobic message had broad appeal.
Soon after he was elected, Hitler began dismantling German democracy, and eventually set himself up as Fuehrer, meaning “leader” or “guide” – in reality, a dictator brooking no political opposition. In his rise to power, Hitler was aided at every step by those who were willing to subvert the rule of law for their own personal gain. Two of his most important enablers were Joseph Goebbels, master of propaganda, and Hans Frank, his lawyer.
We know the outcome of Hitler’s “leadership” or “guidance”: Millions dead on battlefields or in concentration camps, and the devastation of the nation that elected him. During the Nuremberg trials that followed WWII, defendants charged with war crimes pleaded in vain that they “were only following orders”.
George Santayana said “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Let us remember, and let us not repeat what has brought other nations to ruin.
KURT MERCHANT
Martinsville
