LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We must set good examples -- including the president

To the editor:
We have a crazy world out here now, with the virus, all the riots and the killings of Black men! Please, please, white or Black people, teach all the young children coming up not to run from a policeman.
Our President Trump needs to be setting an example for everyone. I’ve never seen him with a mask on. This is very wrong. The young people need to see him as someone to look up to. What is wrong with him? We have a bad virus going around. It will never end if we don’t come up with medicine for it.
If President Trump would only make his announcements wearing a mask and urging social distancing, he could help save thousands of people. He needs to care more about other people.
I was brought up to treat everyone the same, white or Black, color does not matter. It’s how another person treats you. Let’s all pray that our world will get better.
BETTY T. GORDON
Martinsville
