LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What right-wing media gave us

To the editor:

Joe Biden won the presidency, but Donald Trump refuses to acknowledge the fact. He behaved exactly the same way in 2016 when Cruz beat him in the Wisconsin primary. He also refused to admit that Hilary Clinton received 2.9 million more popular votes. When Trump loses, his response is always to blame voter fraud, which has no basis in reality.

The amazing thing is that Trump got as many votes as he did. After the most disastrous presidency in American history, how is that possible? Stuart Stevens’ new book, "It Was All A Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump," contains explanations aplenty. Stevens’ devoted his whole career to electing Republican candidates, but his disgust with today’s GOP is palpable on every page.

Stevens pays special attention to the role of right-wing talk shows, unleashed after the repeal of the FCC Fairness Doctrine in 1987. Combine nutty radio with nutty cable news, modernize with nutty internet,. and you have the perfect recipe for demonizing Democrats and manufacturing Trumpers.