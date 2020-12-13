MY WORD: President-elect Biden can't tame this cult

There are instances of registered nurses and employees at the health department that downplay the danger and ignore precautions in stark contrast to the valiant efforts of their co-workers. It’s selfish, reprehensible conduct but consistent with the cult's mindset. There are some, like those on their death beds in South Dakota who believe they are not dying of COVID but of something else. Now, with the latest Supreme Court ruling banning states from instituting limits on congregational size in the midst of this pandemic, even Justice John Roberts, once thought of as a conservative, finds himself at odds with justices who are ready to turn the country into Gilead from the "Handmaid’s Tale."

But, for all the lies Trump has told over the past four years, the one truth he uttered was that if he shot someone in the middle of 5th Avenue, his followers wouldn’t care. As we’ve just witnessed, the cult votes in alarming numbers. If there’s an election for dog catcher in the middle of February, they’ll be voting. A reasonable and informed electorate saved us this time from the cult and their Republican enabler’s desires to end our democracy.

Virginians have an election every year, and next year we must ensure the Amanda Chases of the world are sent packing (no pun intended). I applaud Joe Biden for reaching out to offer healing, but sadly neither he, nor any Democratic candidate for state office is going to get any reaction in this part of the state other than getting their hands bitten. I’d love to be wrong.

The writer is an activist and author of "For Alison: The Murder of a Young Journalist" and "A Father’s Fight for Gun Safety."