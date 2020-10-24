OUR VIEW: We need to be exposed to more information about COVID-19 cases in schools

As if addressing a student guilty of consistently bad deportment, the letters from Henry County Public Schools officials have been flying out to parents, describing behavior that has disrupted classes and sent students home for a period of time.
But the disruptor here is not a hyperactive child or an adolescence-altered teen but rather staff members who couldn’t stay away from contact with the novel coronavirus.
You will recall that on Oct. 12 that HCPS sent its teachers and students – those willing – back into classrooms in a hybrid structure that, truth be told, was planned as an intermediate step toward requiring all students to be back inside the bricks and mortar and out of those virtual classrooms many have attended since April.
The school board made this split decision – two members dissented – despite a rather vigorous protest from teachers who feared infections and outbreaks and the fact that the Virginia Department of Health had rated Henry County as a hot zone for COVID-19.
So slightly more than half of those students enrolled — based on the last count we’ve heard – started to return to classrooms.
Except they didn’t at Meadow View Elementary, where we were told two staff members already had tested positive for COVID-19. HCPS said Meadow View would remain closed for two weeks.
Then this past Friday VDH came out with a new data dashboard that shows outbreaks in grades K-12. To be listed on that dashboard, a school would have to be investigated by the local health department, and “transmission must occur within the school facility or at a school-sponsored event among students, faculty, staff, or visitors to be classified as a school-associated outbreak.”
There were two schools listed: Meadow View was one. That dashboard, though, does not include a number of cases for Meadow View to “protect anonymity.” We have a difficult time understanding why the number “2” – if that’s still the number – couldn’t be listed. Who would that identify?
But then anonymity is a big part of the process for HCPS.
The public was intermittently told about cases at schools even before in-classroom teaching resumed. Some schools had more than one case, and typically this information only was revealed in those letters to parents at specific schools. The big picture would have to be drawn at home.
Now, since Oct. 12, we know about positive tests at Carver Elementary and Laurel Park Middle School – where quarantines caused such an unavailability of teachers that the school was closed until Nov. 4 – and more recently at Rich Acres Elementary, where an undisclosed number of classes were affected by staff infections.
That trend doesn’t take an epidemiologist to spot.
So here is what troubles us: Every time those positive tests have been discovered, that information was shared in single-school silos, as if students, teachers and their families live on islands and never interact with anyone elsewhere. Why wouldn’t all parents of all students need to know that their child’s cousin or teammate might have been exposed? Is there some fear that broadcasting the big picture will spark more students to go virtual in their learning? Why the darkness?
We have little doubt that HCPS is taking very solid and measured steps to ensure that students and teachers are protected on campus. Masks, social distancing, smaller classes, eating alone, more bus trips – they are doing all of that. Applause.
But then there’s this: Is every administrator, teacher and student taking the same precautions outside those doors? Are they wearing masks and avoiding those dangerous gatherings?
Casual observation would suggest two letters for that answer. And they are not “O” and “K”.
Whether you think as we do that HCPS might have been premature in opening its classrooms, surely you will agree on this: All of us need to be exposed to all pieces of information about positive tests.
In the case of COVID-19, there is safety in the numbers of people who have the facts.
