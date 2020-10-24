OUR VIEW: We need to be exposed to more information about COVID-19 cases in schools

That trend doesn’t take an epidemiologist to spot.

So here is what troubles us: Every time those positive tests have been discovered, that information was shared in single-school silos, as if students, teachers and their families live on islands and never interact with anyone elsewhere. Why wouldn’t all parents of all students need to know that their child’s cousin or teammate might have been exposed? Is there some fear that broadcasting the big picture will spark more students to go virtual in their learning? Why the darkness?

We have little doubt that HCPS is taking very solid and measured steps to ensure that students and teachers are protected on campus. Masks, social distancing, smaller classes, eating alone, more bus trips – they are doing all of that. Applause.

But then there’s this: Is every administrator, teacher and student taking the same precautions outside those doors? Are they wearing masks and avoiding those dangerous gatherings?

Casual observation would suggest two letters for that answer. And they are not “O” and “K”.

Whether you think as we do that HCPS might have been premature in opening its classrooms, surely you will agree on this: All of us need to be exposed to all pieces of information about positive tests.

In the case of COVID-19, there is safety in the numbers of people who have the facts.