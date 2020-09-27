STEVEN DOYLE: This is who I am

A few decades ago — it feels like only a few years — I sat down at the kitchen table of my family home, and in longhand that is much more legible than I could produce today, I wrote on lined paper maybe 500 words about a high school football game. My mother delivered those words to one of the two weekly newspapers in my hometown, and stunningly and spectacularly, they appeared largely unchanged in print the following Thursday.

I was a high school junior, and thus I became a published — if not quite yet a professional — journalist.

Ever since, except for a few months when someone decided dollars were more valuable than my sense, I’ve been chasing stories and people across four states and landed in early 2019 in Martinsville and now, as of last week, in Danville as the new editor of the Register & Bee.

That odyssey has included stops at news outlets in Mississippi — where as a college sophomore I became a full-time professional — Florida (for decades), my native Kentucky and more recently in North Carolina. I started my career in sports but have worked in every corner of a newsroom.