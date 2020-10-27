Calendar box

Have you changed your schedule for the upcoming holiday season?

The Bulletin has been keeping track of events, agencies, offices and organizations that have closed, canceled or rescheduled — and now reopening — because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On some days, a portion of that list appears in this space, and the complete list is published daily at www.martinsvillebulletin.com.

We ask each individual, group or office to review that list and update us on your plans. Some of your plans are said to be fluid. Some have not told us if your hours or practices have differed.

This is especially important for annual holiday events.

Because the public looks to the Bulletin as the complete and accurate resource for such information, we ask that you apprise us of any firm changes.

Please send updates to info@martinsvillebulletin.com. We will alter that calendar upon receipt. Any questions can be sent to that address as well.

The Bulletin Staff