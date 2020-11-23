 Skip to main content
Virginia's COVID-19 cases rise by more than 3,000
Virginia's COVID-19 cases rise by more than 3,000

From the Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: Nov. 24 series
Virginia reported 3,242 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 221,038, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

There have been 3,942 reported COVID-19 deaths in Virginia as of Monday, up four from Sunday. Statewide, the total number of people hospitalized is 14,096, up 50 from Sunday, though the health department dashboard notes that hospitalizations are underrepresented.

The largest single-day increases in cases in the Roanoke region were reported in Roanoke County, with 96 new cases, and Salem with 22.

Statewide, there are 1,492 outbreaks, which account for 32,079 of Virginia’s total cases. The health department classifies an outbreak as at least two lab-confirmed cases.

Data from the department’s coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is 7.2%, up from Sunday’s 7.1%.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the health department website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Monday's COVID-19 cases

Sunday's COVID-19 numbers

Statewide cases: Up 3,242 to 221,038

Statewide hospitalizations: Up 50 to 14,096

Statewide deaths: Up 4 to 3,942

Cases in the region:

Alleghany County: Up 4 to 280

Bath County: Up 2 to 58

Bedford County: Up 11 to 1,717

Botetourt County: Up 12 to 707

Buena Vista: Up 9 to 238

Covington: Up 1 to 121

Craig County: 83

Floyd County: Up 3 to 313

Franklin County: Up 11 to 1,450

Giles County: Up 1 to 236

Lexington: Up 7 to 333

Lynchburg: Up 25 to 2,530

Montgomery County: Up 19 to 3,710

Pulaski County: Up 6 to 539

Radford: Up 1 to 1,103

Roanoke: Up 12 to 3,880

Roanoke County: Up 96 to 2,644

Rockbridge County: Up 12 to 235

Salem: Up 22 to 830

Wythe County: Up 16 to 569

(*) Indicates a locality whose reported figure has remained unchanged for at least the past 4 days.

Source: Virginia Department of Health. For more information and data, visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus

