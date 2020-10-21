Correction

Articles published Thursday on Page A5 and Sunday on Page A3, about the closure of the El Norteno restaurant in Martinsville after visits by the officials of the West Piedmont Health District and the Martinsville Police Department, may have been unclear about how the two groups approached that event. The restaurant was closed after the inspection. Although Sunday’s article corrected and clarified some misinformation provided to the Bulletin, there are points the agencies wish to clarify further. As reported, the event was termed a “raid” by patrons and observers of what went on, and the “shutdown” was a voluntary move by restaurant management after being confronted by health officials and police on the scene. The communication between the two agencies through channels may not have provided equal understanding and created an appearance of controversy that officials of both agencies say wasn’t really the case. A published statement made by health department spokesperson Nancy Bell to WXFR-TV about the police’s presence and “miscommunication” between the agencies later was corrected, she said, as a misstatement. The police department also says its officers were responding to a request from other businesses in the shopping center and that its command vehicle was there coincidentally.