Charlie Brown helps give Patriot Players a pandemic-proof Christmas

The Patriot Players, known for shows with large casts and Broadway-style sets and special effects, have adapted to the pandemic – and have their first show in almost a year ready to open Thursday.
Although the onstage production will be the same as any Patriot Players’ show, the audience will experience it differently: only over the internet.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
With Devin Pendleton as artistic director, the Players partnered with Virginia Children’s Theatre to enhance the educational component of the experience for the cast. With VCT’s Brett Roden as the show’s music director, cast members were exposed to professional-level musical theater instruction.
Through careful planning, that was expected to be the only exposure they would be getting. The Patriot Players followed a series of precautions designed to prevent any potential spread of coronavirus.
The Walker Fine Arts Theatre was limited to 15 people or fewer at any given time, including parents who were accompanying their children. The waiting parents had to sit in assigned seats, which, along with props and other surfaces that were touched, were sanitized after every rehearsal.
Pendleton checks the temperature of each of everyone who comes in to the theater and gives each a spritz of sanitizer. Actors were spread out across different dressing rooms, and social distancing has been maintained, according to the guidance from both the college and the Virginia Department of Health.
In March, the Patriot Players were just three weeks away from opening night on “Sister Act” when the pandemic came to Virginia, and the show had to be stopped.
“For me the cancelling of ‘Sister Act’ was so devastating, because we’ve not had to cancel a show and we always give 110% of ourselves. We care so deeply about the art that we make,” Pendleton said.
Pendleton “went round and round … but could not figure out a way that would do ‘Sister Act’ justice” under the lockdown, he said. Instead, he’s thinking the show might be part of the Patriot Players’ 2022 season.
“That show deserves an audience. It’s not going to be the same if you watch it on livestream,” he said.
He had to choose carefully to get a show suitable for livestream. “‘Charlie Brown’ seemed to fit and check all the boxes,” he said, to be produced with a small cast and crew and be shown on the small screen.
However, it still has all the hallmarks of Patriot Players productions, including “great singing, projections, lighting and haze,” he said.
Who will be who
For this television and stage classic, the cast will be:
- Tahliyah Hodge as Sally Brown.
- Anna Locklear as Lucy Van Pelt.
- Mia Waddell as Snoopy.
- Ben Armstrong as Schroeder.
- Scott Harmon as Charlie Brown.
- Hayden Calfee as Linus Van Pelt.
Following pandemic precautions, no auditions were held for the cast, but rather cast members were invited based on their previous acting experiences with the Patriot Players.
Tahliyah and Anna played Ana and Elsa in “Frozen Jr.,” among other previous roles.
Ben “was Hans in "Frozen." With Shroeder – "Shroeder is all business. He takes life very seriously in the show,” Pendleton said.
Scott, known for his over-the-top comedic portrayals such as Olaf in “Frozen Jr.” and Scuttle in “The Little Mermaid,” is “having to dial down his personality to play those sadder moments of the Charlie Brown story,” Pendleton said.
Hayden, who performed in “Annie” and “Christmas Spectacular,” is “wonderful to watch on stage in her dances,” he said. Plus, “she takes on these versatile characters that sometimes aren’t always built for women. She puts herself in roles that you wouldn’t know the difference,” such as Timon in the city schools’ production of “Lion King” which Shauna Hines directed last year.
Mia was Middle Elsa in “Frozen Jr.” and had roles in other productions, such as “Annie.” She won over audiences, and even had them in tears at a particularly moving scene, he said.
Not even a drive-in
The choice of show had an added bonus for Pendleton personally: That was the show he as in, as Linus, in 2005 at Bassett High School, that made him want to have a career in theater, he said.
Running this show has been particularly intensive, given he has a smaller technical staff than normal – and he’s had to learn all sorts of technological angles to present the show for a camera instead of for a theater, he said.
Originally the production also was planned also to be broadcast outside to a drive-in audience, but following the governor’s latest executive orders issued Friday, which restrict crowd sizes to 25, even outdoors, that was canceled. Although the drive-in audience was expected to remain in their cars, the college took the conservative side on that, Pendleton said.
Fans can also follow PHCC Patriot Players on Facebook for updates, reminders, and insider scoop on all things Patriot Players.
“It’s been a different experience, but it’s such a good show,” Pendleton said. “ ‘Charlie Brown’ is a love letter to the community saying that the arts are still alive.”
