Charlie Brown helps give Patriot Players a pandemic-proof Christmas

The Patriot Players, known for shows with large casts and Broadway-style sets and special effects, have adapted to the pandemic – and have their first show in almost a year ready to open Thursday.

Although the onstage production will be the same as any Patriot Players’ show, the audience will experience it differently: only over the internet.

“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

With Devin Pendleton as artistic director, the Players partnered with Virginia Children’s Theatre to enhance the educational component of the experience for the cast. With VCT’s Brett Roden as the show’s music director, cast members were exposed to professional-level musical theater instruction.

Through careful planning, that was expected to be the only exposure they would be getting. The Patriot Players followed a series of precautions designed to prevent any potential spread of coronavirus.

The Walker Fine Arts Theatre was limited to 15 people or fewer at any given time, including parents who were accompanying their children. The waiting parents had to sit in assigned seats, which, along with props and other surfaces that were touched, were sanitized after every rehearsal.