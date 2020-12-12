1973 Patrick Henry football team shined like no other

On Oct. 19, 1973 in a high school football game in Roanoke, a running back from Northside scored a touchdown on an 82-yard run against Patrick Henry.
“I remember his name,” former PH player Rick Harman said this week.
“Bratton.”
Harman’s recollection is correct, but how on earth could he recall that it was Roxie Bratton who reached the end zone in a 49-7 loss to the Patriots in a midseason game 47 years ago?
Because it was the last score Patrick Henry allowed the rest of the year.
That long touchdown run might be a mere footnote, but it illustrates the strength of one of the greatest football teams in Timesland history.
The 1973 Patrick Henry Patriots under legendary coach Merrill Gainer won the Group AAA championship, remaining the only Timesland team to do so after the VHSL instituted full playoffs and before each classification was split into two divisions.
PH outscored its opponents 400-28, allowing no points in 10 of its 13 games.
The undefeated Patriots shut out their final six victims including all three in the playoffs.
Patrick Henry squashed Lafayette 23-0 in the championship game on a rainy, muddy Saturday in Williamsburg, wrapping up a campaign that saw one news outlet rank them as the No. 12 high school team in the country.
“It was a culmination of everything we’d been through in three years,” Harman said. “There was so much togetherness. There were a lot of tears in that locker room after the game.
“It was also the end, too. I don’t think it hit us all right then.”
*****
The beginning arrived in 1969 when Gainer rolled into Roanoke from Bluefield High in West Virginia where he fashioned an 87-6-1 overall record with four state championships in the Mountaineer State.
There was work to be done at PH, which opened eight years earlier on the corner of Brandon (Avenue) and Grandin (Road).
Patrick Henry had a combined 1-19 record in 1967 and 1968 under two different head coaches.
PH went 2-5-2 in Gainer’s first season, 5-4-1 in 1970, 7-3 the following year and 10-1 in 1972 with a 14-6 loss to E.C. Glass in the Northwest Region playoffs.
The 1973 season began with unfinished business.
But to Gainer, who had grown up in the hardscrabble coal fields of southern West Virginia, it was merely a matter of going to work.
Every day.
Gainer demanded that his players pay attention to detail, from the top down.
“He inspected the cleats before every game, and if you didn’t have them polished to perfection, you didn’t start the game,” said Don Smith, the senior quarterback of the 1973 team. “It didn’t matter what your position was.
“He was what I would want to have as a general if I was going to war.”
*****
The Civil Rights movement was in full bloom in the 1960s and early 1970sresulting in the end of segregated schools.
Roanoke’s city schools adopted a five-year desegregation plan that saw grades 11 and 12 integrated in the 1967-68 school year.
However, the city’s one remaining historically Black high school — Lucy Addison — remained open until 1973.
When Addison closed as a high school, some of its students attended William Fleming and others were sent to Patrick Henry.
Dyke Wood played football as a sophomore lineman at Addison in 1972. One year later, he found himself in Patrick Henry’s starting lineup wearing PH purple and gold.
“My mother went to Addison, all the people I knew went to Addison. I thought it was going to be Lucy Addison,” Wood said. “Then it ended up being Patrick Henry.”
Wood was joined by others like running back Glen Holland and nose tackle Barry Campbell, two players who made the Group AAA all-state first team for PH in 1973.
With Jefferson High still open on the southwest side of town, Patrick Henry dressed out only 34 varsity football players in for the ‘73 season.
The former Addison players made a huge impact.
“We would have had a good team, but there’s no way we would have won a state championship had Addison not combined,” Harman said.
*****
Even by early 1970s standards, Patrick Henry did not have big football players.
But dating back to his first year as a head coach at Big Creek High School in War, West Virginia, the ultra-fastidious Gainer knew what worked.
He and his PH assistants — John Land, Sherwood Kasey, Wayne Dodson and a 31-year-old coach named Willis White — harped on fundamentals and hammered them into their players’ muscle and mental memory.
“We had written exams,” Harman said. “For every single player on the opposite team, we had little tests.”
Practices were light on physical contact and heavy on repetition.
“He’d run the same play, the same play, the same play until you got all of it right,” Smith said. “It wasn’t where you just flipped it around. He made sure he’d ground it in you.”
The PH playbook could have fit inside a small manila folder.
“I think we may have had five plays,” said running back Bob Fisher, who scored all three touchdowns in the state championship game. “We had a play or two we’d add, but just the same plays, game after game. It’s really hard to believe we did what we did.
Many of the Patriots grew up on the city’s sandlots, competing with and against each other for teams like Salvation Army, Optimist Club, Heights Club and South Roanoke.
“By our senior year we had kind of molded into place,” Harman said. “There was so much harmony on our team. I’m really proud of that. It was such a blessing how we came together.”
*****
Patrick Henry’s approach was on full display in front of 15,000 spectators at Victory Stadium for its 1973 state semifinal against T.C. Williams.
The massive Alexandria school turned the old field into hallowed ground with a 27-0 win over Andrew Lewis in the 1971 state final immortalized by the movie “Remember the Titans.”
T.C. Williams rolled into town with a roster more than double the size of PH’s and an aim to intimidate.
“They came out to warm up first and they took up about three-quarters of the field,” Smith recalled. “Coach Gainer had to push them back to the 50-yard line
“When we came in before the [kickoff], we were sitting in the locker room and the walls were cinder block. There was one weight bench and they had several weights around it.”
Gainer got the team’s attention
“He was so fired up, he picked up a 25-pound weight and hurled it against one of the walls, and the sound of it rang for about a minute,” said Smith, who recently retired as a Roanoke primary care physician. “I say to this day it’s why my hearing isn’t as good as it should be.”
However, T.C. Williams’ defense was a problem.
After several unsuccessful running plays, Smith asked anyone else in the huddle to come up with a cure.
“I basically said, ‘OK, who’s got somebody we can run over? We’ve got to come up with something that works,’ “ Smith recalled
“Tommy Sexton, my right guard, basically said we could run over him all day. Fortunately, that’s what we did.”
On that day, Wood already knew he was part of something special.
“We had our pregame meal at The Roanoker, steak and eggs” said Wood, who was a 5-foot-11, 256-pound lineman. “First time I had steak for breakfast.”
During games, the team was attended to by Fisher’s father, Dr. Richard Fisher, who had filled the same role at Andrew Lewis High in Salem.
“I had come from Addison and the budget was really tight. I came to [PH] and you’ve got one of the best orthopedic surgeons, maybe in the country,” Wood said. “Guys got cut and maybe needed stitches, he would do it in the locker room before you went home.”
*****
PH’s 9-0 victory over T.C. Williams came on the heels of a 14-0 revenge win over E.C. Glass. It put the Patriots into the state final against Lafayette, a first-year Williamsburg-area school previously known as James Blair High.
While Lafayette’s backfield included future Ohio State and Dallas Cowboys running back Ron Springs, the Rams were no match for Patrick Henry’s defense led by Sexton, Campbell and Harman.
Lafayette ran 25 plays from scrimmage and gained 30 yards while committing five turnovers.
PH led 10-0 at halftime on a 30-yard field goal by Delaney and a 2-yard run by Fisher, who added two more short TDs in the second half.
Fisher’s family moved to Salem before his senior year. He said his father assumed the star running back would suit up for Andrew Lewis, where Dr. Fisher first was the team physician in 1963.
“The first time we played Lewis, my father said something about sitting on both sides,” Fisher said. “My mother let him know that Andrew Lewis was not an option.
“He thought I was going to go and play for Eddie Joyce. I told him they’d been my arch rivals forever.”
Forever doesn’t last.
White succeeded Gainer as Patrick Henry’s head coach and led the Patriots to the 1979 Group AAA championship game where they lost to Petersburg.
Then he crossed the valley and coached Salem to four state titles in a five-year span from 1996-2000.
Gainer moved back to West Virginia where he died March 1, 2000 at the age of 87. Patrick Henry christened the playing surface in his honor in 2007 at its on-campus facility, where a bronze bust of the old coach overlooks the field.
Harman’s brother, Mark, a starting defensive back for the champions, died at 53 in 2010.
Campbell, the rocket quick nose tackle in the middle of the best defensive team in Timesland history, died in 2018 at the age of 62.
Fisher played baseball at Virginia Tech. His two sons played football at Salem. His mementos from the 1973 championship season are buried somewhere in a storage shed.
However, many tried-and-true lessons taught by an old drill sergeant of a coach aren’t gathering dust.
Wood, now an accomplished Roanoke artist, retired following a long career as a conductor for Norfolk Southern.
The train whistle blew every day, but not before Wood polished and inspected his footwear, just like his old football coach demanded.
“I did that when I worked at the railroad,” he said. “And I always got compliments on my boots.”
