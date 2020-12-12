1973 Patrick Henry football team shined like no other

The PH playbook could have fit inside a small manila folder.

“I think we may have had five plays,” said running back Bob Fisher, who scored all three touchdowns in the state championship game. “We had a play or two we’d add, but just the same plays, game after game. It’s really hard to believe we did what we did.

Many of the Patriots grew up on the city’s sandlots, competing with and against each other for teams like Salvation Army, Optimist Club, Heights Club and South Roanoke.

“By our senior year we had kind of molded into place,” Harman said. “There was so much harmony on our team. I’m really proud of that. It was such a blessing how we came together.”

*****

Patrick Henry’s approach was on full display in front of 15,000 spectators at Victory Stadium for its 1973 state semifinal against T.C. Williams.

The massive Alexandria school turned the old field into hallowed ground with a 27-0 win over Andrew Lewis in the 1971 state final immortalized by the movie “Remember the Titans.”

T.C. Williams rolled into town with a roster more than double the size of PH’s and an aim to intimidate.