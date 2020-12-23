2020 ‘forged path forward’ for Martinsville Mustangs organization

In Martinsville, though, the organization picked up the pace much quicker when they began workouts in August. The program had three teams – one for high school juniors and seniors and two for freshmen and sophomores.

Not only was Suire pleased with the participation, but also the parents’ willingness to travel back and forth to HPT to be a part of their fall league so they could play a wider array of teams.

“The parents appreciated not having to get in the car and drive to Richmond, Baltimore, Raleigh to get competitive baseball for their kids,” he said.

Suire praised the league’s leadership – coaches Terry Carter, Matt Duffy, Joe Haynes, and Mason Gary – for keeping the fall league in perspective for the players while also challenging them on the field.

“These young men, they’re looking for challenges. That’s what drives them to get better and I think that they really appreciated getting back,” Suire said. “There’s the euphoria of playing again, but then there’s the satisfaction of competing again. And I think they’re two different things.”

PROVIDING FOR THE COMMUNITY