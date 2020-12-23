2020 ‘forged path forward’ for Martinsville Mustangs organization

Baseball for high school and college players was one of the sports most affected by the coronavirus pandemic this year. The high school and college seasons were canceled, and many summer league teams were unable to play.
That’s why Greg Suire said players were so appreciative the Martinsville Mustangs provided them a chance to compete this summer and fall at Hooker Field.
Suire, the Mustangs president, said by phone this week the feedback he received from players and coaches this season was overwhelmingly positive, mainly because the team simply played games.
“Baseball was the one sport that really got caught in the calendar crunch,” Suire said. “We filled that gap I guess and we’ve created that bridge to that development process for these players.”
The year 2020 was a transformational one for the Mustangs' organization beyond just the COVID-19 pandemic. Suire was at the helm of the Coastal Plain League squad for the first time, and the team also created a Jr. Mustangs program for local high school players to play under their umbrella in a fall league.
JR. MUSTANGS
Suire admits his expectations for the inaugural season of the Jr. Mustangs were tempered early. He started similar high school programs with other CPL organizations in High Point-Thomasville, N.C. in 2002 and in Wilson, N.C. in 2012. Both of those programs took some time to really gain traction, he said.
In Martinsville, though, the organization picked up the pace much quicker when they began workouts in August. The program had three teams – one for high school juniors and seniors and two for freshmen and sophomores.
Not only was Suire pleased with the participation, but also the parents’ willingness to travel back and forth to HPT to be a part of their fall league so they could play a wider array of teams.
“The parents appreciated not having to get in the car and drive to Richmond, Baltimore, Raleigh to get competitive baseball for their kids,” he said.
Suire praised the league’s leadership – coaches Terry Carter, Matt Duffy, Joe Haynes, and Mason Gary – for keeping the fall league in perspective for the players while also challenging them on the field.
“These young men, they’re looking for challenges. That’s what drives them to get better and I think that they really appreciated getting back,” Suire said. “There’s the euphoria of playing again, but then there’s the satisfaction of competing again. And I think they’re two different things.”
PROVIDING FOR THE COMMUNITY
One of the positives Suire saw with the CPL Mustangs' games in the summer as well as the start of the high school fall league was the way it brought the community out. Getting the chance to talk with the parents and fans at games, he heard stories of young people who didn’t have any other outlets during the spring and summer because of the pandemic.
Providing an outlet not only for players, but also for fans, is what Suire said is the entire mission of the Mustangs and the City of Martinsville.
“When you and I look at the landscape of the summer and fall around Martinsville and Henry County, there weren’t any activities going on… The Mustangs, with the addition of the fall league, supplied potential activity for baseball and sports fan and outdoor enthusiasts.”
The 2020 seasons showed Suire there is a lot of interest in the Mustangs, something saw with an increase in locals wanting to become host families for college players over the summer.
“Our staff, starting with (Director of Marketing and Sales) Tonya Davis, did an outstanding job. Her and (general manager) Ruthanne Duffy, of galvanizing people in town to open their homes to our players.
“Those struggles that we went through in 2020 allowed us also to pave the way for more parental involvement and local participation in the fall league.”
2021 PLANS
After working with the City of Martinsville, the Mustangs plan to do another high school season that will run for about six weeks starting the last week of February.
While the Mustangs aren’t sponsoring teams the same way they did the fall league, the organization will be facilitating league play, and players and parents will be organizing to create their own teams. The league will play about 10-12 games as a preseason before the high school season is scheduled to begin in April.
As Suire looks ahead to 2021, he said he’s looking forward to taking more steps forward with the franchise, and continuing to get the community involved.
“We had a lot of plans going into 2020,” he said. “Promotional plans, different groups, different community activities. None of those happened except for the baseball, pretty much. So what I’m looking forward to is the stair step. That is the next step of our rollout of what it means to create an entity like the Martinsville Mustangs that encompasses the entire community where you can really get Hooker Field in the conversation as a community gathering space. So I’m really looking forward to that.
“That we laid this blueprint of playing, now we’re going to build on this with all of the other components that make minor league baseball exciting. So that’s going to be interesting for us that we can do that.”
In addition to hopefully playing a full CPL college schedule in 2021, the Mustangs will continue to be involved with high school baseball in the community, Suire said, and they plan to make another announcement on that front sometime in January.
They also plan to return to making improvements to Hooker Field that were stalled due to the pandemic. Suire said he hopes revisit those concepts they talked about with the city sometime in the spring or summer.
“All of the struggles we went through, all of the hardships… those 2020 struggles have forged our pathway forward and it has shown me that people really care about their community," Suire said.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
In this Series
Martinsville-region COVID-19/coronavirus daily update from state, nation and world: Dec. 23
-
Henry County woman is latest victim of COVID-19
-
Updated
WATCH NOW: A gift made of gingerbread
-
Latest list of closings, schedule changes
- 143 updates