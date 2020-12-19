Area Roundup: Bulletin fan survey open for fans of local high school sports

Sellers was the 2020 Virginia state champion and national runner-up in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

“I just wish that everybody can get back to normal and we can get back to things that make us happy in life and the things that keep us driven every day," Sellers said. "There are a lot of people struggling financially, and a lot of people are struggling from not being able to go and do things right now. A lot of us are driven by the activities we do and the things we do, and not being able to do those things is hard.”

South Boston Speedway 2019 Limited Sportsman Division Champion, Danny Willis, Jr., of Cluster Springs, said his Christmas wish for everyone is that, “Everybody will find good health and spend all of the time with family and friends that they possibly can.”

Like his Christmas wish for everyone, Willis’ wish for the New Year is simple.

“My wish is that the vaccines for COVID-19 will work for everyone and make it possible for us to lead our normal lives again," he said. "My wish is also that we will be able to get back to racing, and that we can race a full season at South Boston Speedway in 2021.”