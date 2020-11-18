Area Roundup: PHCC runners compete at NJCAA cross country national championships

The Patrick Henry Community College cross country team finished its season in Iowa over the weekend at the National Junior College Athletic Association national championships.

The runners competed in the NJCAA Division III national championships on Saturday in Fort Dodge, Iowa. The meet was hosted by Iowa Central Community College.

In the women's 5K race, Patriots sophomore Elizabeth Corcoran led the way for PHCC, finishing 23rd with a time of 24.18.82.

PHCC sophomore Jayden Keatts finished 30th with a time of 26:49.55. Freshman Johanna Vivanco came in 32nd with a time of 27:50.88, and freshman Nancy Turner was 33rd with a time of 33:08.15.

In the men's 8K race, PHCC freshman Aubrey Davis, a Bassett High School graduate, finished 29th with a time of 32:35.69.

Patriots sophomore Monroe Morse, a Patrick County High School graduate, came in 33rd place with a time of 35:19.70. Tyrese Toney, a sophomore and Martinsville High School graduate, finished 36th with a time of 43:15.83.