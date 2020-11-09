Area Roundup: Results from Miles in Martinsville Nail the Rail races

Miles in Martinsville held the annual Nail the Rail 9-Miler, and the new Run the Rail 5-Miler, running races on Saturday.
This event has historically been conducted as a nine mile event. The five mile portion was added for 2020 to give a shorter distance option to runners. The original Nail the Rail name was given when Miles in Martinsville's race director had an idea to challenge faster competitors to simply start at one end of the Dick & Willie Passage Rail Trail, run to the other end and then back in under one hour. Those accomplishing that feat were deemed to have “Nailed the Rail”.
This year’s event featured many COVID-19 protocols to protect runners and fans. Key in this effort was starting the race in waves of 5-10 runners. The first wave would start to be followed by the next wave about five seconds later. Faster runners were in the first waves to insure quick separation and less crowding.
This method of race start is made possible by electronic chip timing which gives runners an accurate time regardless of how much delay they experience following the first wave start.
Most years only one or two of the runners actually meet the one hour time challenge. Under perfect blue skies and ideal temperatures, this year’s event saw fast times for many elated participants.
The men’s division of the 9-miler was led by Martinsville’s Gregg Dean, who ran 54:27. Dean is 44 years old and holds the record distinction of "Nailing the Rail" four times since 2015.
In a close second, 16-year-old Marshall Love, of Concord, North Carolina, finished just eight seconds behind Dean in a time of 54:35. Forty-eight-year-old Efrain Jimenez, of Axton, finished third in 1:05:13.
The 9-mile women’s division was also very competitive. Fifteen-year-old Piper Doughton, of Stanleytown, led the way with a time of 1:11:26. In a close second, 34-year-old Ester Forte, of Vinton, finished in 1:11:51. Jackie Davis, 34 of Chatham, VA finished third in 1:12:49.
The 5-mile event also produced fast times. Nineteen-year-old Cian Bell, of Washington & Lee University and Knoxville, Tennessee, turned in an excellent time of 27:19. Jake Arnold, 19 of Collinsville, finished second in 34:01, and 36-year-old John Showers, of Ridgeway, finished third in 36:52.
The women’s 5-miler finishers were led by Amanda Fox, 34 of Asheville, North Carolina, in a time of 45:21. Martinsville’s Amanda Russell, 44, finished second in 49:39. In third place, 34-year-old Ashley Zook, of Collinsville, ran 50:21.
Miles in Martinsville, an arm of the Martinsville-Henry County Family YMCA conducts seven race events throughout the year. The race series is made possible through the support of many corporate sponsors, led by Title Sponsors, VisitMartinsville, SOVAH Health, Friedrich Family Eye Care and Gardner, Barrow & Sharpe, Attorneys. Information on Miles in Martinsville events and a full list of sponsors can be found by visiting their website at www.MilesInMartinsville.com.
Nail the Rail 9-mile results
1 GREGG DEAN 00:54:27.55 06:03 RUNNER 44(M)
2 MARSHALL LOVE 00:54:35.71 06:03 RUNNER 16(M)
3 EFRAIN JIMENEZ 01:05:13.93 07:14 RUNNER 48(M)
4 GREGORY LANE 01:08:21.51 07:35 RUNNER 56(M)
5 PAUL MULLIS 01:09:12.53 07:41 RUNNER 44(M)
6 DOUGLAS CARTER 01:10:37.04 07:50 RUNNER 56(M)
7 PIPER DOUGHTON 01:11:17.55 07:55 RUNNER 15(F)
8 LYNNIE DOUGHTON 01:11:18.26 07:55 RUNNER 45(M)
9 ESTHER FORTE 01:11:51.60 07:59 RUNNER 34(F)
10 JACKIE DAVIS 01:12:49.87 08:05 RUNNER 33(F)
11 BRANDY ARNOLD 01:13:24.64 08:09 RUNNER 43(F)
12 KEVIN ROGERS 01:17:28.32 08:36 RUNNER 47(M)
13 ERIC MILLER 01:21:25.60 09:02 RUNNER 58(M)
14 JASON DOVE 01:21:32.04 09:03 RUNNER 61(M)
15 DIANE MCRORIE 01:22:05.97 09:07 RUNNER 62(F)
16 BRIAN HURD 01:22:56.24 09:12 RUNNER 47(M)
17 SUSAN RORRER 01:24:29.54 09:23 RUNNER 61(F)
18 JULIE ARRINGTON 01:25:08.17 09:27 RUNNER 40(F)
19 BILLY AKERS 01:26:49.57 09:38 RUNNER 48(M)
20 JOHNNY PINKARD 01:29:34.03 09:57 RUNNER 68(M)
21 KATHERINE WALKER 01:31:14.70 10:08 RUNNER 31(F)
22 KRISSY FRIEDHOFF 01:34:06.74 10:27 RUNNER 44(F)
23 TAMPRA SCALES 01:39:15.27 11:01 RUNNER 43(F)
24 LAURETTE MARTIN 01:41:05.27 11:13 RUNNER 53(F)
25 KELLY ROWLAND 01:41:09.58 11:14 RUNNER 36(F)
26 SILVIA MAYA 01:50:20.62 12:15 RUNNER 37(F)
27 TAYLOR ISOM 01:51:42.26 12:24 RUNNER 27(F)
Run the Rail 5-Miler
1 CIAN BELL 00:27:19.17
2 JAKE ARNOLD 00:34:01.22
3 JOHN SHOWERS 00:36:52.65
4 KEVIN UNDERWOOD 00:39:46.79
5 GLEN DALTON 00:42:53.40
6 TRAVIS WORRELL 00:45:13.64
7 AMANDA FOX 00:45:21.03
8 GAVIN HEADEN 00:46:30.91
9 PHIL HOLLERAN 00:48:58.44
10 AMANDA RUSSELL 00:49:39.10
11 ASHLEY ZOOK 00:50:21.30
12 ROBIN HAYMORE 00:52:00.41
13 RICHARD HARRIS, JR 00:54:11.16
14 CHLOE MAYHEW 00:54:47.59 10:57
15 BARRY THORTON 01:00:07.99
WOOD BROTHERS RACING
DiBenedetto moves to 13th in points with eighth place finish at Phoenix
Matt DiBenedetto and the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing team ended their 2020 campaign with a solid eighth-place finish in the Season Finale 500 at Phoenix Raceway Sunday. It’s the 11th top-10 of the season for DiBenedetto and and his third in a row, including an eighth-place finish at Texas Motor Speedway and a 10th at Martinsville.
DiBenedetto’s finish on Sunday, coupled with his three stage points earned on the day, allowed him to move up one spot in the final Cup Series standings to 13th, a career-best for him.
DiBenedetto started 12th in the 312-lap race but quickly drove into the top 10. He was running seventh when the caution flag flew at Lap 30, and was 10th at the end of the first stage, earning one bonus point.
He continued to run in the top 10 and ended the second stage in ninth place, picking up another two points, giving him 113 stage points for the season.
Over the final stage, DiBenedetto kept ahead of William Byron and Aric Almirola as the three battled for the 13th spot in points. He ended up two points ahead of Byron and 14 over Almirola.
"It was a really solid day,” DiBenedetto said in a release from the team. “The Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang was pretty strong. We made a couple of adjustments, tightened it up and stayed in the top 10 just about the whole race."
DiBenedetto said he felt good about the way he and the No. 21 team finished their first season together.
“Three straight top-10s shows how strong this team is,” he said. “It was a good way to end the year.”
Wood Brothers President Eddie Wood was encouraged by the late-season surge by the No. 21 team and the season as a whole.
“Thanks to Ford Performance, Motorcraft and Quick Lane and Menards - and everyone else who backs us - for all their support,” Wood said. “And congratulations to Matt and [crew chief] Greg Erwin and the team for all their hard work in a year in which they had to learn each other while dealing with a pandemic.”
Wood also congratulated Chase Elliott on his NASCAR Cup Series championship.
“Chase used to sit on our pit box when his dad was driving our car,” Wood said. “Even at that young age he knew all about pit strategy and adjustments to his Dad’s car.
“I know his parents are proud of him, and we’re happy for them.”
DiBenedetto and the Wood Brothers team return to the track next February for the 2021 Daytona 500.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!