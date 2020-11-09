Area Roundup: Results from Miles in Martinsville Nail the Rail races

Miles in Martinsville held the annual Nail the Rail 9-Miler, and the new Run the Rail 5-Miler, running races on Saturday.

This event has historically been conducted as a nine mile event. The five mile portion was added for 2020 to give a shorter distance option to runners. The original Nail the Rail name was given when Miles in Martinsville's race director had an idea to challenge faster competitors to simply start at one end of the Dick & Willie Passage Rail Trail, run to the other end and then back in under one hour. Those accomplishing that feat were deemed to have “Nailed the Rail”.

This year’s event featured many COVID-19 protocols to protect runners and fans. Key in this effort was starting the race in waves of 5-10 runners. The first wave would start to be followed by the next wave about five seconds later. Faster runners were in the first waves to insure quick separation and less crowding.

This method of race start is made possible by electronic chip timing which gives runners an accurate time regardless of how much delay they experience following the first wave start.

Most years only one or two of the runners actually meet the one hour time challenge. Under perfect blue skies and ideal temperatures, this year’s event saw fast times for many elated participants.