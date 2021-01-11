Carlisle girls basketball opens season; Henry County schools delay sports competition again

As one school begins its high school basketball season, two others are forced to continue delaying competition.
Carlisle’s girls basketball team opened the 2021 season at home on Monday with a contest against New Covenant, after the season was delayed several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Players wore masks during the game, whether they were on the court or not, and coaches wore them while on the bench. Carlisle athletic director Melinda Brightwell said the school had a cap of 25 spectators allowed to attend, all of whom had to be a parent of one of the players on either team. Spectators also wore masks and had their temperatures checked upon arrival.
The game was also livestreamed online, and Brightwell said the hope is the school can do the same for every other game this season.
A young team with three eighth graders and a freshman on the eight person roster, the Chiefs fell to New Covenant 41-11.
Earlier Monday afternoon Henry County Public Schools released a statement saying that all schools in the county would delay a return to hybrid learning, instead opting for all online classes, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.
“Because it is critical for our students to receive high quality instruction each day, it is our goal to ensure that in-person learning is appropriately staffed when we return to hybrid instruction,” a statement from the school district read.
With the delay to in-person classes, the district also postponed all winter sports competition until hybrid learning resumes.
Matthew Woods, Director of Student Support Services with HCPS, said winter sports teams at Bassett and Magna Vista High Schools will continue practicing, though teams are still not permitted to share equipment and all drills are individualized. Out of season workouts for fall and spring sports will also continue as allowed under Virginia High School League guidelines.
“Until they come back for some type of hybrid instruction pretty much all competition would be postponed,” Woods said by phone Monday. “The moment we have an indicator for when that would occur we’ll follow the criteria like we have been to make those decisions.”
Henry County was scheduled to begin playing basketball games on December 21, and other winter sports were to open the season a week later as part of the VHSL’s condensed sports schedule, but the district has yet to allow any games to be played as Henry County continues to be considered a high risk area for COVID-19 transmission.
Carlisle’s boys basketball team will play its home opener on Thursday night against North Cross at 6:30 p.m. The Chiefs girls basketball will play Forsyth Home Educators at home on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.