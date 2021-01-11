Carlisle girls basketball opens season; Henry County schools delay sports competition again

As one school begins its high school basketball season, two others are forced to continue delaying competition.

Carlisle’s girls basketball team opened the 2021 season at home on Monday with a contest against New Covenant, after the season was delayed several weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players wore masks during the game, whether they were on the court or not, and coaches wore them while on the bench. Carlisle athletic director Melinda Brightwell said the school had a cap of 25 spectators allowed to attend, all of whom had to be a parent of one of the players on either team. Spectators also wore masks and had their temperatures checked upon arrival.

The game was also livestreamed online, and Brightwell said the hope is the school can do the same for every other game this season.

A young team with three eighth graders and a freshman on the eight person roster, the Chiefs fell to New Covenant 41-11.

Earlier Monday afternoon Henry County Public Schools released a statement saying that all schools in the county would delay a return to hybrid learning, instead opting for all online classes, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the area.