Hanging with Miss Cooper: The good, the bad, and the ugly in the world of sports

This is significant because the team’s third baseman, Justin Turner, tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled in the late innings of the final game of the World Series 10 days before the USA Today report was released. That night, Turner proceeded to buck protocol (not to mention all human decency) by going out to celebrate mask-less with his team.

The positive tests announcement came on the same day MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Turner would not be suspended, fined, or disciplined in any way for leaving isolation during Game 6 of the World Series, which proves that the tests, protocols, and haphazard bubble the league pretended to care about was nothing more than an act to get the public on their side so they could have a season without backlash. It was never about protecting players to trying to get the virus under control for the greater good of the country. And we have a potential superspreader event at the World Series to prove it.