Hanging with Miss Cooper: The good, the bad, and the ugly in the world of sports

What a week it’s been, right? Lots to celebrate, and lots to criticize.
Here’s the good, the bad, and the ugly in the world of sports over the weekend:
The goodChase Elliott winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship on Sunday, the same day as his teammate and 7-time champion Jimmie Johnson retired, signaled a changing of the guard in North America’s highest level of racing.
At just 24 years old, Elliott is poised to maybe not have as big of a career as Johnson (who knows if anyone could), but he could be someone NASCAR hasn’t seen in more than two decades.
When Johnson won five straight titles from 2006-2010, there was no doubt he was NASCAR’s best driver, however he most definitely was not the sport’s most popular. That award every year went to, of course, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Johnson’s popularity, or lack thereof, meant that his career accomplishments were often overshadowed.
In other sports, the most popular athlete is also the most accomplished. See Tiger Woods, LeBron James, Serena Williams, and Simone Biles for examples.
If Elliott, who will no doubt win most popular driver this year and for many, many years to come, can become the Tiger Woods of racing that could be huge for a sport that has made strides to gain new fans this years.
THE BADUSA Today reported late Friday night that the Los Angeles Dodgers organization has reported five positive coronavirus tests among employees.
This is significant because the team’s third baseman, Justin Turner, tested positive for COVID-19 and was pulled in the late innings of the final game of the World Series 10 days before the USA Today report was released. That night, Turner proceeded to buck protocol (not to mention all human decency) by going out to celebrate mask-less with his team.
USA Today’s report said “It is unclear if Turner or any other players are among the five people” and most who tested positive were outside of MLB’s World Series bubble in Arlington, Texas.
The positive tests announcement came on the same day MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Turner would not be suspended, fined, or disciplined in any way for leaving isolation during Game 6 of the World Series, which proves that the tests, protocols, and haphazard bubble the league pretended to care about was nothing more than an act to get the public on their side so they could have a season without backlash. It was never about protecting players to trying to get the virus under control for the greater good of the country. And we have a potential superspreader event at the World Series to prove it.
THE UGLYSpeaking of superspreader events…
I’m sure English classes at Notre Dame teach irony, so here’s something ironic. Notre Dame’s football team defeated No. 1 ranked Clemson on Saturday night, handing the Tigers their first loss in the regular season since 2017. The Irish’s win certainly was helped by the fact Clemson was without their Heisman Trophy winning quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, who tested positive for coronavirus two weeks ago.
To celebrate the win, thousands of Notre Dame students stormed the field Saturday. Celebrating a win over a team hampered by COVID-19 and possibly exposing your own team to COVID-19 is real irony.
Everything about this college football season has been ugly. Every week teams are having to send out “injury” reports with dozens of players’ names on them. Other teams are postponing or cancelling games, and yet the NCAA keeps sending teams out to the field and keeping national rankings as if everything is normal.
It’s important to remember that, unlike players in the NFL, NBA, and MLB, college athletes who are being asked to put theirs and their families’ lives on the line to play a game aren’t getting paid for it.
Thankfully, Notre Dame is now requiring all students to take a mandatory coronavirus test and imposing strict penalties on any student who leaves town before getting the results of those tests. It’s a fine response to a school that shouldn’t have allowed that many people in the stands in the first place.
THE GOOD (AGAIN)
We can’t end this column on two down notes so here are some other good things in sports:
- The Masters will tee off on Thursday, seven months after the tournament was originally scheduled to be played. The tournament also announced on Monday Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete in the Masters, will be honored at Augusta National this weekend.
- Drew Brees threw four touchdown passes to help embarrass Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night football.
- Clemson football lost (we can’t let Notre Dame’s students overshadow this. It’s very good).
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
