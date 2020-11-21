High school sports play waiting game until start of winter season

According to Woods, HCPS routinely reviews division procedures and protocols to remain in compliance with current Virginia Department of Health and VHSL protocols, and with additional guidance they will update their guidelines once official practices begin.

Patrick County High School is currently doing in-person classes part-time and also allowing out of season workouts for teams. PCHS Athletic Director Terry Harris said in a phone call Friday the workouts are mostly for conditioning and injury reduction after months of layoff.

“It’s going well. It’s mostly we’re trying just to get the kids back in some type of shape where they haven’t been in the gyms or on the field in so long,” Harris said.

PCHS pulled the protocols for workouts straight from the VHSL’s guidelines. Under Phase III athletes are allowed to pass a ball back and forth with cleaning periodically. They also must keep 10 feet of distance during workouts.

Harris said coaches are doing more dumbbell and individual work in the weight room so spotters aren’t needed and social distancing can be maintained.

“It’s tough. The coaches have got to be creative in what they’re doing just like the teachers have had to be creative all year in the classroom,” Harris said.