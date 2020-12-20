'It’s a blessing': Carlisle boys basketball ready to play a lot of games in a short amount of time

Carlisle’s boys basketball team will suit up for a game on January 7. It will be the first time the Chiefs will have played a game in nearly 11 months, and will come after just over a month of practice.
The coronavirus pandemic not only pushed back the start of the basketball season, it canceled Christmas tournaments Carlisle would typically play in, and restricted the team’s ability to have preseason workouts as a group.
Instead, some Chiefs played a bit of AAU and travel basketball, and others worked out at home to stave off quarantine boredom. Some players, coach Brandon Smith said, are coming into the upcoming season in better shape than they’ve ever been in before.
Even after nearly a full year away from the court in a Carlisle uniform, the Chiefs say getting the chance to suit up on January 7 is a blessing.
“I’m definitely excited just to be back out on the court with our guys for the last time,” Carlisle senior Jayson Fain said by phone Friday. “Especially considering the circumstances. It’s a blessing just to have a season during this time because a lot of schools aren’t.”
Carlisle has been practicing for about two weeks, and has had strict COVID-19 restrictions in place, including mask wearing during practice and in and out of the school building, temperature checks, a limit of about three players in the locker room at a time, and frequent sanitizing of basketballs throughout a workout.
The Chiefs return five seniors—Dre Grubb, Jayson Fain, Ryan Holiday, Isaiah Eggleston, Tyron Henry – and KJ Stewart, a reclassified junior, off of last year’s squad. But while they have a lot of experience, they add a lot of youth. Jaden Davis, a junior, and Zaire Fountain, a freshman, are up from the junior varsity, join sophomore Demar Hampton, a transfer from Axton, and eighth grader Addison Lawrence.
Smith said it’s taken some time for his veterans and newcomers to get back into basketball shape and used to his conditioning drills. While he said they’ve progressed quickly, he’s seen from watching a lot of college football and basketball the dangers of injuries from having been away for a long time and not in game-shape.
“Basketball-shape is different than most sports but these guys are veterans and they’ve been pushing themselves hard to get in shape because we’ve had conversations about if the season does happen and we haven’t had much time to be in the gym we’ve got to get ourselves in shape to prepare to play two or three games a week,” Smith said.
Conditioning will be key for the Chiefs this year, with 13 game scheduled in one month. The season will be quick, and opportunities for rest will be few.
“If we’re not in that game shape by January then we’ve got to be smart about giving the guys a rest,” Smith said. “If we play two games in a row and then we have a break and another game we’re probably not going to practice during that game break.”
Another key is making sure the young players are up to speed before games begin. Grubb and Fain both said the underclassmen have assimilated well and the team has bonded quickly.
“We try to stay patient for the most part because a lot of drills, we have certain goals we have to make and sometimes we don’t get to hit those certain goals due to having underclassmen or people who are not as experienced so it just takes a lot of patience to coach them up, be a second coach,” Fain said.
After losing a lot of size last year – 6-foot-7 Landon Waggoner is playing at Randolph College, and 6-foot-4 Trey Carter is playing baseball at Liberty University – play on the inside and rebounding are concerns for Smith.
“We’ve got guards that can rebound well in Jayson and Isaiah,” Smith said. “Trey and Landon brought a lot to the table when it came to rebounding though so somebody else is going to have to step up.”
But along with an emphasis on conditioning, the Chiefs players and coaches have also emphasized shooting and being able to score.
Smith said the team’s youth and lack of a lot of preseason time will mean they’ll have to change their usual style of playing fast-paced with a full-court press defense.
While he knows his team can score, there are questions on the defensive end.
“Any coach will tell you defense wins championships,” Smith said. “It’s definitely going to be what has to keep us in our competitive games.
“We’ve got a lot of kids that can score the ball on all three levels so that’s not a worry for me. I just think with having low numbers as far as upperclassmen and players with experience, we’re going to really have to be smart with minutes played and things like that because definitely looking at our schedule it’s kind of chunked into the month of January and February, and it’s not complete yet depending on what some other teams plan to do.”
With just a couple weeks until that first showdown on the road at Fishburne Military Academy on January 7, Smith said “there’s going to be a lot of basketball played,” and not a lot of time for it all.
He’s excited to get the chance to see it.
“It’s going to be definitely challenging playing almost a full schedule in a couple months,” Smith said. “Because everything is still not decided upon yet, but I know they’re still trying to at least have that state tournament in the middle of February.
“Like I told the boys, it’s a blessing that Carlisle is going to attempt to have a season for these guys. There are a lot of schools, public and private, that have shut down their winter sports so for right now we have about 13 games scheduled and if we end up just playing those 13 games that’s a blessing. That’s a blessing for these seniors and these other guys coming up.”
Here’s more of what Smith, Fain and Grubb had to say about the upcoming season:
Carlisle boys basketball</&h6>
Coach – Brandon Smith</&h6>
Returners:</&h6>
Dre Grubb (SR)</&h6>
Jayson Fain (SR)</&h6>
Ryan Holliday (SR)</&h6>
Isaiah Eggleston (SR)</&h6>
Tyron Hemry (SR)</&h6>
KJ Stewart (JR)</&h6>
Newcomers:</&h6>
Jayden Davis (JR)</&h6>
Zaire Fountain (FR)</&h6>
Demar Hampton (SO)</&h6>
Addison Lawrence (8th grade)</&h6>
Quotes:</&h6>
- “We’re going to have to be able to shoot the ball well for sure. Losing a lot of height we don’t have a lot of people to rebound so shooting will have to be a strength for us,” Fain said.</&h6>
- “I would say that Dre came in this year in better shape than in the past few years,” Smith said. “He’s actually finishing first in sprints and things like that and pushing himself hard so he’s definitely showing a lot of improvement.”</&h6>
- “We didn’t shoot the ball terrible bad from 3 last year, but we were in like the high 70 percent on free throws and shot the ball really well from the mid-range,” Smith said. “So I think even last year they started to grasp that the 3-ball it can make or break, you so they worked really hard on midrange stuff and finishing around the rim.”</&h6>
- “But we’ve got to play defense, we’ve got to rebound,” Smith said. “We preach the more possession that you get the ball in any sport can determine a win or a loss, so the more we have possession of the ball the better chance we have of winning.”</&h6>
- “There’s been a lot of progressing as far as where we started at first,” Fain said. “When we first started it was on a Wednesday so we only had two days of practice to finish out the week then we came back the following week and at the end of that week I saw a lot progression as far as getting plays in, reps and getting new guys to learn the system as best as they can.”</&h6>
- “I think some games it may hit us knowing that we have a lot of underclassmen but for the most part we’ll be able to come out and compete as best as we can,” Fain said.</&h6>
- “I feel like everybody has been working as hard as they can because everybody knows we play January 7 and that’s going to come up really soon so I think everybody is playing their hardest,” Grubb said.</&h6>
Cara Cooper is the sports editor for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
