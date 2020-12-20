'It’s a blessing': Carlisle boys basketball ready to play a lot of games in a short amount of time

- “We didn’t shoot the ball terrible bad from 3 last year, but we were in like the high 70 percent on free throws and shot the ball really well from the mid-range,” Smith said. “So I think even last year they started to grasp that the 3-ball it can make or break, you so they worked really hard on midrange stuff and finishing around the rim.”</&h6>

- “But we’ve got to play defense, we’ve got to rebound,” Smith said. “We preach the more possession that you get the ball in any sport can determine a win or a loss, so the more we have possession of the ball the better chance we have of winning.”</&h6>

- “There’s been a lot of progressing as far as where we started at first,” Fain said. “When we first started it was on a Wednesday so we only had two days of practice to finish out the week then we came back the following week and at the end of that week I saw a lot progression as far as getting plays in, reps and getting new guys to learn the system as best as they can.”</&h6>

- “I think some games it may hit us knowing that we have a lot of underclassmen but for the most part we’ll be able to come out and compete as best as we can,” Fain said.</&h6>

- “I feel like everybody has been working as hard as they can because everybody knows we play January 7 and that’s going to come up really soon so I think everybody is playing their hardest,” Grubb said.</&h6>

Cara Cooper is the sports editor for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

