Lauren Smith working from a distance to get dance and cheer teams off the ground at PHCC

When winter sports return at Patrick Henry Community College in January, the Patriots will have extra support on the sidelines.
After being away for several seasons, PHCC announced last week both a cheer and dance team will return in 2021, and coach Lauren Smith was asked by PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson to take the reins.
Smith teaches dance in Greensboro and Yanceyville, North Carolina and was a team member and choreographer for the semi-pro football Carolina Cobras Venom Dance Team. She’s a graduate of Danville Community College and was on the dance team at Old Dominion University.
Smith knows PHCC Athletic Director Brian Henderson through Henderson’s daughter who she coaches.
“The position was brought to me by Brian himself,” Smith said. “He kind of introduced me to the thought of there being a dance program, and then it became dance and cheer. We talked about it and I just decided it was for me and I went ahead with that.
“I really love Patrick Henry’s whole atmosphere. I feel like they’re a family and they care about the students. Just the whole organization is well put together and I wanted to be a part of that.”
At the start, the Patriots’ dance team will perform at games on the sidelines and during halftime, and the cheerleaders will do stunting and cheers, though Smith would like to take it further in the future.
“I just feel like there is room for the program to grow and become something big,” she said.
The dance team will hold prep classes on December 4-5, followed by the official tryout on December 6. Cheer prep classes will be held the following week on December 11-12, followed by tryouts on December 13.
Smith said she’s been working on getting the teams off the ground, but it’s had to be from a distance due to the coronavirus pandemic. While she hasn’t met any potential dancers yet, she’s been receiving emails and has been in contact with recruits to let them know what is going on.
“It’s pretty early on and with the announcement being about a week ago now,” Smith said. “I would say that we have a pretty steady flow of girls that have contacted me about the cheer squad and just wanting to be a part of it.”
The first step is getting a solid group who have been trained and polished under Smith. There are bigger challenges too, especially when it comes to getting a team together in 2020.
“I think the biggest challenge right now is creating that fun atmosphere for a cheer squad and still keeping that enthusiasm with all the restrictions and everything and trying to come up with different ideas but still make it fun and still come together,” she said.
Even though the team is starting under unusual circumstances, Smith is excited to see how big it can grow next year.
“Just looking forward to it coming together,” she said. “I’ve had time to reflect and brainstorm. That’s one thing about working from a distance, I’m seeing it from afar, but I’m excited to see the end results and I know training these girls is going to be worth it in the end. Just to see the growth, as any coach or dance teacher would like to see, that’s what I’m most excited about.
“I’m excited to be a part of the family.”
