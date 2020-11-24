Lauren Smith working from a distance to get dance and cheer teams off the ground at PHCC

“I just feel like there is room for the program to grow and become something big,” she said.

The dance team will hold prep classes on December 4-5, followed by the official tryout on December 6. Cheer prep classes will be held the following week on December 11-12, followed by tryouts on December 13.

Smith said she’s been working on getting the teams off the ground, but it’s had to be from a distance due to the coronavirus pandemic. While she hasn’t met any potential dancers yet, she’s been receiving emails and has been in contact with recruits to let them know what is going on.

“It’s pretty early on and with the announcement being about a week ago now,” Smith said. “I would say that we have a pretty steady flow of girls that have contacted me about the cheer squad and just wanting to be a part of it.”

The first step is getting a solid group who have been trained and polished under Smith. There are bigger challenges too, especially when it comes to getting a team together in 2020.

“I think the biggest challenge right now is creating that fun atmosphere for a cheer squad and still keeping that enthusiasm with all the restrictions and everything and trying to come up with different ideas but still make it fun and still come together,” she said.