Martinsville Speedway announcesdate for 2021 ValleyStar 300 late model race

The 2021 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race will run on September 25 at Martinsville Speedway, the track announced Thursday.

The VSCU300 is the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race. The 2020 edition of the race was canceled to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the region and our Racing Virginia community together,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “Thanks to our long-time partners at ValleyStar Credit Union for their continued support to bring the best local racers from around the country to compete on the most challenging short track in motorsports.”

“ValleyStar couldn’t be more excited to hear the roar of engines once again for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300,” said ValleyStar President and CEO Delbert Lee Morgan. “Serving our communities energizes the team here at ValleyStar Credit Union, and getting the opportunity to bring smiles to the faces of our NASCAR fans is an absolute thrill and we are honored to be a part of it.”