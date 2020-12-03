Martinsville Speedway announcesdate for 2021 ValleyStar 300 late model race

The 2021 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 late model race will run on September 25 at Martinsville Speedway, the track announced Thursday.
The VSCU300 is the nation’s biggest, richest and most prestigious NASCAR Late Model Stock Car race. The 2020 edition of the race was canceled to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 is a tradition that brings the region and our Racing Virginia community together,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release from the track. “Thanks to our long-time partners at ValleyStar Credit Union for their continued support to bring the best local racers from around the country to compete on the most challenging short track in motorsports.”
“ValleyStar couldn’t be more excited to hear the roar of engines once again for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300,” said ValleyStar President and CEO Delbert Lee Morgan. “Serving our communities energizes the team here at ValleyStar Credit Union, and getting the opportunity to bring smiles to the faces of our NASCAR fans is an absolute thrill and we are honored to be a part of it.”
Josh Berry, of JR Motorsports, is the defending race champion as winner of the 2019 VSCU300. By capturing the checkered flag, he collected the biggest, richest payout in the history of the event with $44,000, as well as the prestigious Martinsville grandfather clock trophy.
The ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will include two 50-lap heat races followed by the 200-lap feature. The main event will showcase a 40-car starting field. Additional details on the format of the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 will be announced at a later date.
The VSCU300 is the latest announced 2021 race at Martinsville Speedway. The track will host its first ever three race weekend of night races on April 8-10. On that weekend, for the first time since 2010, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will return on Thursday. Martinsville will then host a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday and the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Saturday.
Martinsville will also host the penultimate races of the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Camping World Truck Series seasons for the second straight season. On Saturday, Oct. 30, Martinsville will host a doubleheader with the Truck Series and Xfinity Series Playoff races. The NASCAR Cup Series’ Championship 4 will be set in the Xfinity 500 on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Start times and television networks for all Martinsville Speedway races next year will be announced at a later date.
2021 NASCAR race tickets are available for purchase via phone at 877-RACE-TIX or online at martinsvillespeedway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.
