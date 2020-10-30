NASCAR Weekend at Martinsville Speedway: The last time the NASCAR Xfinity Series raced at Martinsville Speedway

“I was having a tough time on the restarts getting going. After four or five laps I was okay. It was pretty much drag racing here all day with all the cautions.”

Although Bowyer came up just short in his pursuit of his first career Busch victory from the pole, he finished second to his Childress teammate while solidifing his team’s status is something he can live with. It was his seventh top five of the season.

“It’s all part of being teammates, and I think it’s because of our teamwork. That is why RCR is getting stronger and stronger, because everyone works together,” said Bowyer, who will start 14th in today’s Nextel Cup race. “You have to swallow some of those sometimes, and when the shoe’s on the other foot you hope the respect is there for you, too.”

Racing legend and three-time Cup series champion Darrell Waltrip, 59, saw his return to the track in his brother Michael’s car start with a 41st place qualifying lap, and his fortunes didn’t improve much after that. Waltrip spun out in Turn 4 on lap 228, and ended the race in 28th position.

With Saturday’s win, Harvick now holds a 348-point lead in the series standings over Carl Edwards, and a 402-point cushion over the third-place Bowyer. However, Harvick realizes the championship is just as much his to lose as it is to win.

“We made 600 points up on Matt Kenseth in 2003,” Harvick said. “That was from half way to the end of the year. It’s definitely possible. You can lose them faster than you can gain them—I promise you that.”