NASCAR Weekend at Martinsville Speedway: The last time the NASCAR Xfinity Series raced at Martinsville Speedway

It has been more than 14 years since the NASCAR Xfinity Series raced at Martinsville Speedway. That race was won by current NASCAR Cup Series playoff driver Kevin Harvick, one of nine victories he had that season. Here’s the Martinsville Bulletin story from that day.
It’s business as usual: Harvick extends lead in standings with fourth Busch win of the season
Jul 23, 2006
Kevin Harvick’s racing experience paid off in more ways than one on Saturday. Using wise judgement, Harvick opted to leave a rain-soaked Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., the site of this weekend’s Nextel Cup event, early Saturday morning. He made it to Martinsville Speedway just in time for qualifying for Saturday’s NASCAR Busch Series Goody’s 250, before holding off Richard Childress Racing teammate Clint Bowyer for the win.
It was Harvick’s 18th top-10 finish of the season.
Harvick, the series points leader, took his first lead of the afternoon from Bowyer who started the race on the pole, and proceeded to lead 149 of the race’s 250 laps. The Bakersfield, Calif., native qualified sixth for the first Busch series event at the historic short track in 12 years, and the win was his fourth in the series this season and the 21st of his career. He is now tied with Dale Earnhardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Harry Gant for seventh place all time in Busch wins. Mark Martin sits atop the list with 47 career wins.
“Obviously we had a great car,” Harvick said. “Both Clint and myself—we knew Thursday that we had really good race cars. We put a lot of effort into this race and it paid off, and I had a little bit of trouble getting going on the restarts. I was spinning tires. Restarts were tough, but there were plenty of them to test my nerves, I guess you could say.”
After back-up drivers landed the cars of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Reed Sorenson in the top 10 with strong qualifying runs, the trio were forced to the back of the field due to NASCAR rules about driver changes. Periods of heavy fog and rain in Long Pond made travel out of the area difficult, and forced the cancellation of Cup practice sessions.
Hamlin, who is from nearby Chesterfield, finished third, just one spot ahead of Sorenson, but felt he used up most of his car working his way through the field. Busch ended the day in 20th position.
In a race that set a track record for cautions with 19 that spanned 85 laps, Harvick managed to fend off Bowyer, Hamlin and a host of others over the course of a number of treacherous restarts.
“He put a lot of pressure on me,” Harvick said of Bowyer. “He was doing everything he could do except run over me to get by. On restarts, I was spinning the tires so bad those guys would kind of lay back and get a run on me.
“I was having a tough time on the restarts getting going. After four or five laps I was okay. It was pretty much drag racing here all day with all the cautions.”
Although Bowyer came up just short in his pursuit of his first career Busch victory from the pole, he finished second to his Childress teammate while solidifing his team’s status is something he can live with. It was his seventh top five of the season.
“It’s all part of being teammates, and I think it’s because of our teamwork. That is why RCR is getting stronger and stronger, because everyone works together,” said Bowyer, who will start 14th in today’s Nextel Cup race. “You have to swallow some of those sometimes, and when the shoe’s on the other foot you hope the respect is there for you, too.”
Racing legend and three-time Cup series champion Darrell Waltrip, 59, saw his return to the track in his brother Michael’s car start with a 41st place qualifying lap, and his fortunes didn’t improve much after that. Waltrip spun out in Turn 4 on lap 228, and ended the race in 28th position.
With Saturday’s win, Harvick now holds a 348-point lead in the series standings over Carl Edwards, and a 402-point cushion over the third-place Bowyer. However, Harvick realizes the championship is just as much his to lose as it is to win.
“We made 600 points up on Matt Kenseth in 2003,” Harvick said. “That was from half way to the end of the year. It’s definitely possible. You can lose them faster than you can gain them—I promise you that.”
