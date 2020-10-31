NASCAR Xfinity Series Draft Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway live blog

- Race start: Playoff driver Austin Cindric led the field to green in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Draft Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Cindric held the lead early in front of fellow playoff competitors Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe.
Gray Gaulding brought out the caution of the day on Lap 3 after stalling between Turns 1 and 2 to bring out the first caution of the day.
Cindric stayed in front out of the restart ahead of Haley and Gragson.
- Lap 30: Drivers were given a competition caution on Lap 25 to make adjustments because the Xfinity Series hasn't driven at Martinsville in 14 years.
Out of the caution, Cindric remained out front, getting a big jump on Gragson. Harrison Burton made his way into the top 3 ahead of Haley and Justin Allgaier.
Gaulding brought about another caution on Lap 35 after stalling for a second time and spinning heading into Turn 2.
- Lap 60: A new leader emerged about 15 laps ago when Noah Gragson got in front of Cindric. Gragson and Burton battled as 1 and 2 for a dozen laps, pulling away from Cindric and the rest of the field.
Gragson, who came into Saturday's race seventh in the playoff standings, won Stage 1.
- Lap 76: A few caution laps turned into a red flag after several drivers got into each other in the grass in Turn 3. With flooding earlier this week, the grass and mud got onto the track and needed extra landscapers to clean up.
To this points, four different leaders have swapped the lead four times. There have been five cautions for 25 laps.
When cars got back going under caution after seven minutes of stoppage, Burton led Gragson, Cindric, JJ Yeley, and Haley.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!