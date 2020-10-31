NASCAR Xfinity Series Draft Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway live blog

- Race start: Playoff driver Austin Cindric led the field to green in Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Draft Top 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

Cindric held the lead early in front of fellow playoff competitors Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Ross Chastain and Chase Briscoe.

Gray Gaulding brought out the caution of the day on Lap 3 after stalling between Turns 1 and 2 to bring out the first caution of the day.

Cindric stayed in front out of the restart ahead of Haley and Gragson.

- Lap 30: Drivers were given a competition caution on Lap 25 to make adjustments because the Xfinity Series hasn't driven at Martinsville in 14 years.

Out of the caution, Cindric remained out front, getting a big jump on Gragson. Harrison Burton made his way into the top 3 ahead of Haley and Justin Allgaier.

Gaulding brought about another caution on Lap 35 after stalling for a second time and spinning heading into Turn 2.

- Lap 60: A new leader emerged about 15 laps ago when Noah Gragson got in front of Cindric. Gragson and Burton battled as 1 and 2 for a dozen laps, pulling away from Cindric and the rest of the field.