Notre Dame COVID-19 outbreak affects 39 players

By The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame said it had 39 football players in isolation or quarantine on Monday as it deals with the COVID-19 outbreak that forced the Fighting Irish to postpone last week’s game at Wake Forest.

The Fighting Irish already had an open date scheduled for this week and are not slated to play again until Oct. 10 when Florida State travels to South Bend, Indiana.

In a news release, Notre Dame said 18 football players tested positive last week, seven of which had already been quarantined after contact tracing had determined they had been exposed to people who had already been infected.

A total of 25 players were in isolation after testing positive and another 14 were being quarantined after contact tracing, the school said. Notre Dame said the teams was able to resume conditioning activities for the players who were permitted to participate.

Texans to allow 13,300 fans at next game

The Houston Texans will have up to 13,300 fans at NRG Stadium for their game on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.