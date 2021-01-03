Perseverance and overcoming the obstacles: The top local sports stories of 2020

The coronavirus pandemic forced an end to a lot of local sports those in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties love to follow. But there were still stories of athletes and teams showing perseverance and overcoming the obstacles 2020 threw at them.
Here are the top local stories from 2020:
- VHSL cancels spring seasons
Following Governor Ralph Northam's announcement in March that all Virginia schools would be closed for the rest of the academic year due to coronavirus concerns, the Virginia High School League, the governing body for all of the state's athletics, announced the cancellation of all spring sports for the year on March 23.
"We need to support our Governor and State Superintendent," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a release at the time. "These actions were taken to protect Virginians, keep them safe and healthy, and to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”
Canceling the spring season was a hard pill to swallow for all local coaches.
“What I had seen out of the first two scrimmages was by far the best team that I had ever had. We looked really good just all the way through. Even the ones that were probably going to be on the bench were going to be pretty strong too,” Magna Vista softball coach Brian Brinegar said in March.
“The second scrimmage… is when it first started about how school might be out and stuff and after the game I told the girls, ‘Y’all better enjoy this because this could be the last game.’ And they were like, ‘No way, no way. If anything we’ll just be out a couple weeks.’ And I was like, ‘I hope and pray that’s right, but you never know.’”
“It just felt surreal. It really does feel surreal right now,” said MVHS baseball coach Sam Suite. “All the work that the kids put in, all the time that we put in and now the seniors don’t get to go out and play that last year, it truly is heartbreaking for those guys.”
“We were ending practice and the assistant coach got a text that school was going to be closed for two weeks. No practice, no interaction, can’t come or do anything,” said Martinsville High School boys soccer coach Pete Scouras. “We always have a Bulldog-come-together as a team and yell out ‘team’ or ‘Bulldogs’ or ‘family’ and all that stuff. And I told the guys, ‘Let’s hope this is not the last one.’ And I truly did not think it would be. But turned out that was the last one that we’ll have as that team.”
- Racing returns to Martinsville Speedway in June midweek Cup Series race
The spring race weekend was supposed to be one of the biggest in the history of Martinsville Speedway. The track was set to host a NASCAR Whelen Modified tour race for the first time in over a decade, as well as a NASCAR Cup Series night race, the first NASCAR race run under the permanent LED lights installed at the track in 2017.
But the coronavirus pandemic had other plans. The original race weekend was postponed, the modified race was canceled outright, and the track sat empty on that May weekend.
Martinsville did finally get a chance to host the NASCAR Cup Series in June, a night of many first for the track - the first NASCAR night race, the first midweek race at the track, and the first race ever run there without fans in the stands.
It wasn't an ideal weekend, but was a sign of hope for a brighter future.
"It’s different from a number of fronts," Martinsville Speedway president Clay Campbell said back in June. "But preparing for a race with no fans obviously is different. Actually I think it’s been as challenging preparing for this race as it is for one that we’re used to. When we have fans, we’ve been doing that for decades so that’s what we’re used to. Doing something outside of our normal life around here at the speedway is different, but as far as preparing for the safety protocols and things like that, that’s pretty much a NASCAR-driven thing, so that has not been bad, and we have a few races under our belt… so we learned a lot from that."
Racing returned - with a limited number of fans - in December when Martinsville Speedway hosted the NASCAR Truck, Xfinity, and Cup Series in the penultimate race for each series before the championship.
- Martinsville Mustangs return and start Jr. Mustangs program
There were a lot of questions when it came to the Martinsville Mustangs summer season, the biggest being if they would actually play.
By early July, the Mustangs had answered that question. They ended up playing a nearly full season schedule against Coastal Plain League teams as well as other college summer league teams from throughout North Carolina.
“It’s a relief,” Mustangs general manager Ruthanne Duffy said in July. “A lot of things were up in the air, and I guess things still kind of are to an extent, but we’re wanting to press on and try to play baseball as safely as possible and provide some sort of entertainment for the town… We’re excited to be able to provide that.”
By the end of the summer, the Mustangs were 15-9-1, the team's first winning record in a decade.
The organization had also laid the groundwork for a new Jr. Mustangs program, a feeder program for local athletes to play under the Mustangs umbrella and get coaching from those within the organization.
In its first year, the program had three teams - two younger teams for high school freshmen and sophomores, and one older for juniors and seniors.
"When you and I look at the landscape of the summer and fall around Martinsville and Henry County, there weren’t any activities going on," Mustangs president Greg Suire said last month. "The Mustangs, with the addition of the fall league, supplied potential activity for baseball and sports fan and outdoor enthusiasts.”
- Tony Gravely gets first UFC win
Magna Vista High School graduate Tony Gravely signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in August 2019. Just over a year later, in his second fight, Gravely picked up his first UFC win.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gravely wasn’t able to get a second fight for 11 months after his first.
In the time waiting for his second chance, Gravely, a 2009 graduate of MVHS, moved to south Florida and began a new training regimen with American Top Team. After waiting to get back into fighting shape, Gravely got a second chance on the UFC stage, and took full advantage, defeating Geraldo de Freitas on November 14 in Las Vegas, for his first victory in the Ultimate Fighter Championship.
“It feels great. I’ve had a lot of fights as a professional but when you get signed to the UFC it’s almost like you start off 0-0. It’s like a completely new start,” Gravely said in November. “The first one I lost and it sucked and it seemed like it took me forever to get another fight which drove me crazy because I’m used to being really active. So it just felt really good to end the year on a win, especially with how long the year’s been and how crazy it’s been.
“I’m glad to have gotten my first win, which a big deal for me, and also getting a win at the end of the year and ending the year on a good note.”
- PHCC cross country competes and runs well at Region X championship
Patrick Henry Community College hosted the NJCAA Reginal X Cross Country Championship at the Smith River Complex on November 1, an event that saw all of the Patriot’s runners being named to Region X All-Region.
The Patriots were the only local school team that competed this fall. Every other team at PHCC was forced to move their seasons to start in the second semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was pleased with them. This was our first real competition. We ran a couple of races, but did not have the numbers competing,” PHCC coach Andre Kidd said at the Region X championship. “They got the feel of what it’s like to have at least twenty runners attend, and I thought they did well with that.
“I felt like we met our goals. Since our last race, every kid ran faster and we had some of our athletes beat their personal record. We came out and accomplished what we came to do, which is to run well and fast.”
The team went on to finish its season in Iowa at the National Junior College Athletic Association national championships.
In the women’s 5K race, Patriots sophomore Elizabeth Corcoran led the way for PHCC, finishing 23rd with a time of 24.18.82.
In the men’s 8K race, PHCC freshman Aubrey Davis, a Bassett High School graduate, finished 29th with a time of 32:35.69.
- VHSL basketball teams get started
After more than eight months since any public high school team had competed in Virginia, basketball teams were allowed to begin practicing again on December 7.
Patrick County's boys and girls teams both got started that day. The teams are scheduled to begin playing games this week.
"“I’m just glad we’ve reached this point where we can get back to doing this. It’s been a long, long time since we’ve been on the court, really for everybody," said PCHS boys basketball coach Andrew Terry.
“I’m very grateful that we ended up having a season. As long as we follow the precautions hopefully it can still happen," said PCHS junior Suzanne Gonzalez.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com