Perseverance and overcoming the obstacles: The top local sports stories of 2020

“The second scrimmage… is when it first started about how school might be out and stuff and after the game I told the girls, ‘Y’all better enjoy this because this could be the last game.’ And they were like, ‘No way, no way. If anything we’ll just be out a couple weeks.’ And I was like, ‘I hope and pray that’s right, but you never know.’”

“It just felt surreal. It really does feel surreal right now,” said MVHS baseball coach Sam Suite. “All the work that the kids put in, all the time that we put in and now the seniors don’t get to go out and play that last year, it truly is heartbreaking for those guys.”

“We were ending practice and the assistant coach got a text that school was going to be closed for two weeks. No practice, no interaction, can’t come or do anything,” said Martinsville High School boys soccer coach Pete Scouras. “We always have a Bulldog-come-together as a team and yell out ‘team’ or ‘Bulldogs’ or ‘family’ and all that stuff. And I told the guys, ‘Let’s hope this is not the last one.’ And I truly did not think it would be. But turned out that was the last one that we’ll have as that team.”

