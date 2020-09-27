Stories from Martinsville Speedway: NASCAR writer Steve Waid recalls stories from his early reporting days

Well, you can imagine, I was shell-shocked. I had never heard Harry speak like that at all. And I said to myself, “Maybe I ought not to put this in the pit notes.” But I said “No, no, Harry blasted the short tracks. He still said it and somebody is going to hear about it and get that from Harry and pretty much have an exclusive and Dick is not going to be happy with me if it’s not in the pit notes.”

So I went up to the press box, did the pit notes, and put that quote in there. You should have seen the firestorm that started after that. Every single newspaperman and guys on TV at that race broke that. It was everywhere. And the next morning I couldn’t escape it. It was everywhere. And I knew from people that told me that Harry was not happy and that he knew where that quote came from.

I said, “Oh, my Lord, I’m in trouble. I’m in trouble now.” This was going to be the first time I’ve ever felt scared of meeting a driver again.

I thought, “Well, I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’ve got to go to the track. I’ve got to work.” So I went to the track, I was in the press box, I said to myself, “Well, you’re going to have to go and face the music some time. Just hope Harry doesn’t hit you too hard.”