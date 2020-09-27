Stories from Martinsville Speedway: NASCAR writer Steve Waid recalls stories from his early reporting days

It’s been a long journey in racing since Steve Waid started his sports reporting career at the Martinsville Bulletin in the early ‘70s.
Waid has since covered NASCAR for nearly 50 years in Martinsville, at The Roanoke Times, and other national racing publications. Two years ago, Waid was named the eighth recipient of the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence by the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
All that is to say, in five decades Waid has collected hundreds of stories, including many from Martinsville Speedway. In the latest edition of “Stories from Martinsville Speedway,” he told the Bulletin about a run-in with one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers.
Steve Waid: It was 1972, my first year in Roanoke after being in Martinsville for 1971. I was the racing writer in Roanoke. It was the first time I would be going on the road to see a few races, at least the ones in the immediate southeast. One of them I was going to was Rockingham after Daytona that year, or Richmond, one or the other.
I always travelled at the time with Clay Earles and (Martinsville Speedway public relations director) Dick Thompson because I didn’t know anybody. I didn’t know where to go or places to stay so they sort of took me under their wing and let me travel with them, which I did.
Now, Clay had been telling me for the better part of a couple of months that I had to get to know Sam Clay. If I was going to do anything in racing, make anything out of myself, I was going to have to go to Sam Clay. Very, very important.
Well I didn’t know who Sam Clay was but I knew he had to be somebody in the higher up that I had to get to know. So I paid attention to anything Clay said and he told me at Rockingham, “Sam Clay might be here. If he shows up I’ll give you a call.”
I said O.K. So I’m in my room and the phone rings. And it’s Clay. And he says “You’ve got five minutes to get up here because Sam Clay is going to be here in 5 minutes.” I said “Okay, I’ll do that. I’ll do it.”
I was nervous to meet this big stud of NASCAR and I just didn’t think about what I was going to say. But, nevertheless, I took my notebook in my hip pocket, made sure my pen was working, combed my hair, and went up to Clay’s room.
I knocked on the door. Clay opened the door and said, “It’s a good thing you’re here because Sam Clay is here.” And he opened the door wide and swept his arm out toward a table. And he said, “I want you to meet Sam Clay.”
And there on the table was a fifth of cheap Kentucky bourbon called “Sam Clay.”
Clay laughed and laughed and laughed and I said, “What a stunt to pull on somebody. But, now that he’s here, why don’t we just share him?”
So that was the first time I had a joked pulled on me by Clay Earles, but the thing about it was old Sam and I got to meet several more times over the course of my career.
Later on I pulled that same stunt on a few rookie writers and it worked every time. Every time. Everybody thought they were going to meet the great Sam Clay. I don’t even know if they still make it anymore.
Jump to April, 1985. I really have my feet in the sport now. I know what I’m doing, I know who’s who. I know where to go, know who to talk to. I know everything.
I was at the Martinsville race and (Martinsville Speedway public relations director) Dick Thompson had asked me if I would do the pit notes. This is the days before manufacturers had regular pit note people at every race. There was a few but not at every race.
He said, “I need help with the pit notes, can you do them for me?” I said, “Sure, I’d be glad to.”
So on qualifying day I’m down there in the pits walking around and just seeing what’s going on. Qualifying is starting up so I’m starting to talk to guys after they qualify. So Harry Gant, he qualifies not too well. About 12th. But I stopped to talk to him anyway and asked him how he was doing, how he was running, what he thought of the track.
I said, “O.K., how’d it go out there? Were you happy with it?” And Harry looked at me and he said, “Dern short tracks, they ought to plow them up. Get rid of them just like they did in Nashville. All you do out here is you bump and thump and it ain’t racing. It’s just survival.” And he walked off.
Well, you can imagine, I was shell-shocked. I had never heard Harry speak like that at all. And I said to myself, “Maybe I ought not to put this in the pit notes.” But I said “No, no, Harry blasted the short tracks. He still said it and somebody is going to hear about it and get that from Harry and pretty much have an exclusive and Dick is not going to be happy with me if it’s not in the pit notes.”
So I went up to the press box, did the pit notes, and put that quote in there. You should have seen the firestorm that started after that. Every single newspaperman and guys on TV at that race broke that. It was everywhere. And the next morning I couldn’t escape it. It was everywhere. And I knew from people that told me that Harry was not happy and that he knew where that quote came from.
I said, “Oh, my Lord, I’m in trouble. I’m in trouble now.” This was going to be the first time I’ve ever felt scared of meeting a driver again.
I thought, “Well, I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’ve got to go to the track. I’ve got to work.” So I went to the track, I was in the press box, I said to myself, “Well, you’re going to have to go and face the music some time. Just hope Harry doesn’t hit you too hard.”
So I went down to the pits and I was crossing the track. The first person I ran into was Ricky Rudd. I didn’t say anything to him but he said to me, “Why’d you do that? Harry trusted you.” I said, “Oh, man.” Now I’m feeling really low and really thinking Harry has got it in for me.
So I keep walking down the pits, about halfway through the pits, who is the only guy I run into is Harry Gant. He’s standing not five or six feet away from me. He looks at me, I look at him, he starts walking towards me and I start closing my eyes and clinching because I know it’s coming.
And he stops, smiles, sticks out his hand. I shake his hand and he says, “Dern, Clay Earles almost pulled the gun on me.” Which I can believe.
So I’m dumbfounded. Here I am, I haven’t said a word and he’s still shaking my hand. I said, “Well, good thing he didn’t Harry.” And I just got out of there as quick as I could.
So I said, “Well, I dodged a bullet here, that’s for sure.”
Well the next day was race day. Guess who won the race?
Harry Gant won the race. And I’m sitting there. I don’t believe this. And Harry comes up to the press box after the race for his press interview and he’s sitting there, people crowd around him of course. And the first question out of somebody’s mouth is, “What do you think of short tracks now?”
I said, “That’s the last thing he wants to be reminded of?” He said, “That’s not what I really meant.” He went on to talk about how the weight of the cars in the Wintston Cup ranks were too heavy for short tracks and that the Busch Series cars ran much better and things of that nature.
Let me tell you something. I wrote down and I printed every single word he said. I was going to make sure my butt was covered when it came to Harry Gant. And it turned out it was nothing after that, but that was the closest I ever came to thinking I was going to get slugged by a race driver. Fortunately it turned out to be quite the opposite and Harry and I went on as friends and didn’t say another word about it. So that was a pretty good incident in my day.
Harry, nobody had a bad relationship with Harry. Harry just got along with everybody. He was like Benny Parsons. That was the only cross word I ever heard him say about racing or anybody or anything. He was just that smooth and quiet and calm and a smiling type of guy. So that’s why I was so stunned when he said what he said but apparently he felt that way about short tracks after he qualified. He just qualified 12th. Most people would think, “Oh, that’s not bad.” But that wasn’t good for Harry so he was probably just frustrated.
But, nevertheless, he won the race. Hollywood couldn’t make up something like that. It’s just unbelievable.
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
