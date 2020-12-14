VHSL rescinds mask wearing policy for winter sports high school athletes

On Monday, the Virginia High School League rescinded a mandate that required athletes to wear masks and face coverings during competition and practice for the winter sports season.

The mandate, which was announced last week, was based on recommendations by the Virginia Department of Heath and the American Academy of Pediatrics that students and coaches wear masks while participating in sports as well as in response to Gov. Ralph Northam’s updated mask mandate that requires all Virginians ages five and over to wear face coverings in indoor settings shared with others and outdoors when within six feet of another person.

After further evaluation of the Governor’s plans, VHSL executive director Dr. John W “Billy” Haun noted that Executive Order 72 does not apply for individuals exercising or using exercise equipment.

“VHSL apologizes for any confusion created by its original release,” Haun said in a statement. “We ask the public to understand that it is the first mission of VHSL to make sure that athletics are conducted in a safe and healthy environment, and it was that desire that motivated the original decision.”