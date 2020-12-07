WATCH NOW: Little wheels keep on turning

A decade after a community-wide effort to build a skate park, the wheels are still slamming down at J. Frank Wilson Park in Martinsville.
On a not-long-ago warm, sunny day Martin Williams, Jarren Burnette, Traqwan Hamlett, Jorge Gonzales and Evan Scott were there, performing a variety of tricks, their boards leaping and turning in the air as the guys went up and down slopes and flew over obstacles.
Williams, who moved to the area a few years ago from New York, said he was driving long distances out of Martinsville to go skateboarding, until he discovered Martinsville’s skate park. He certainly had not expected to find such a high-quality skate park in a small city, he said.
“The park’s nice,” Burnette said. “It’s got a lot of little stuff to learn on, and a lot of big stuff to skate, too.”
Burnette shared his advice on buying a skateboard.
“Support your local skate shop if you have one,” he said – and in the case of a specialty item such as a skateboard, “local” extends all the way to Greensboro, N.C., for Above Board Skate Shop, which has both new and “a lot of used, inexpensive equipment.”
Though skateboards can be found in many general stores, the specialty shops have the better quality boards that allow for tough tricks – “and 10 more bucks is going to get you something that’s more durable and lasts a lot longer,” he said.
The trucks (wheel holders) on the better boards are made of titanium and aluminum, a metal which is “a lot stronger” than the metal on beginners’ boards. Also, a better quality board has a concave shape – “it loops down and loops back up, which helps you pop your tricks a lot more” and give more leeway for landing tricks.
A skateboard for beginners costs around $35 to $40, Burnette said, and a professional-grade skateboard costs about $50.
Park’s history
The skate park is an unsupervised park open from dawn to dusk, the same hours the city park is open.
The skate park opened in October 2010. Teenagers played a major role in the park’s fundraising drive, which netted about $100,685 from May through July of that year.
Jim Frith headed the committee for budgeting the park’s construction, aided by young skaters he called “honorary co-chairmen:” Alex Kassebaum, Ethan Harr, Hunter Frith, JB Frith, Christian Perkins, Alex Salas, David Battle, Wayne Smith and Patrick McCulloch.
The teenagers designed the layout for the park, participated in weekly meetings, helped collect donations, formulated the park rules, promoted and advertised the new park, and even appeared in a roundtable discussion on television.
Other members of the committee were Gary Cody, L.D. Oakes, Jerry Perdue, Jeannie Friscoe, David Kipfinger, Cari Zimmer, Jeff Troxell, Shane Painter and Candy Perkins
The park opened just in time to host the WalkNSkate Comp competition, which featured competitors from out of state as well as, locally, Kassebaum of Ridgeway, who was 19 at the time; Jessee King of Martinsville, then 6; Clinton Wright of Martinsville, then 15; and Tyler Cassell, then 18.
The youth movement to create the park began in 2007 at the third public hearing at the Virginia Museum of Natural history concerning the future redevelopment of Wilson Park, when local middle and high schoolers signed petitions and appealed to the community for a skate park in Martinsville.
In 2008 and 2009 Martinsville hosted skating demonstrations , first at Liberty Fair Mall and then at the National Guard Armory.
In January 2013, Martinsville City Council passed an ordinance banning skateboarding and similar activities in the city’s central business district. The penalty for doing that is a $50 fine.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin.
