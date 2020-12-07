WATCH NOW: Little wheels keep on turning

A decade after a community-wide effort to build a skate park, the wheels are still slamming down at J. Frank Wilson Park in Martinsville.

On a not-long-ago warm, sunny day Martin Williams, Jarren Burnette, Traqwan Hamlett, Jorge Gonzales and Evan Scott were there, performing a variety of tricks, their boards leaping and turning in the air as the guys went up and down slopes and flew over obstacles.

Williams, who moved to the area a few years ago from New York, said he was driving long distances out of Martinsville to go skateboarding, until he discovered Martinsville’s skate park. He certainly had not expected to find such a high-quality skate park in a small city, he said.

“The park’s nice,” Burnette said. “It’s got a lot of little stuff to learn on, and a lot of big stuff to skate, too.”

Burnette shared his advice on buying a skateboard.

“Support your local skate shop if you have one,” he said – and in the case of a specialty item such as a skateboard, “local” extends all the way to Greensboro, N.C., for Above Board Skate Shop, which has both new and “a lot of used, inexpensive equipment.”