WATCH NOW: PHCC hosts cross country invitational at SRSC to prepare for Region X championship

Patrick Henry Community College will host the Region X cross country meet at the end of the month.
On Friday, the team got a chance to practice on the course where that meet will be held when the Patriots hosted the Patriots Invitational at Smith River Sports Complex.
Since so many other colleges across the country have either canceled or moved their fall cross country seasons, PHCC invited local middle school and high school aged runners to join the race.
All runners ran a 5K, except college boys who ran an 8K.
"I thought today went really well," said PHCC cross country coach Andre Kidd. "Our runners finally got a chance to compete at the college level so it's going to help us see where we're at and kind of judge where we need to be in the next couple weeks for our region meet."
Full results are listed below:
Patriots Invitational
Friday at Smith River Sports Complex
5K results:
1. Nathan Morrison 20.16.71
2. Shawn Foley 20.36.69
3. Thomas Fulcher 21:35.53
4. Michael Foley 21:45.12
5. Piper Doughton 21:56.91
6. Colin Turner 22:16.28
7. Zoe Kinkema 23:10.99
8. Sienna Bailey 23:37.46
9. Greyson Crouch 24:00.28
10. Hailey Helms 24:07.31
11. Aliviah Fulcher 24:41.00
12. Elijah Chandler 25:40.99
13. Dalton Chandler 25:40.99
14. Elizabeth Corcoran (PHCC) 25:45.65
15. Jayden Keatts (PHCC) 26:41.81
16. Johanna Vivanco (PHCC)27:36.40
17. Amanda Goad 28:16.10
18. Claire Howe 29:14.87
19. Cole Turner 29:51.84
20. Shelby Valade (PHCC) 30:31.93
21. Nancy Turner (PHCC) 32:01.61
8K Results:
Aubrey Davis (PHCC) 36:19.40
Jake Arnold (PHCC) 38:26.07
Landon Sink (PHCC) 42:06.04
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
