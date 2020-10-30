Radford University continues to see declining enrollment

Radford University has seen a significant dip in its overall enrollment for the current semester compared to this time last year, according to the school's data.
Total enrollment for the cis down from nearly 12,000 last year to approximately 10,700 currently. Additionally, undergraduate enrollment is down more than 600 students at 7,307, with nearly 400 coming from the shrunken freshman class that is comprised of just over 1,700 students.
The undergraduate numbers are the lowest they've been in Radford since the 1998 fall semester, but graduate numbers - 3,388 total students - are the second highest they've ever been in the school's history even though they are down nearly 500 students from this time last year, according to university records.
University spokeswoman Caitlyn Scaggs said the decline in graduate students can be attributed to the university losing students through the school's Innovative Mobile Personalized Accelerated Competency Training program – or IMPACT program – that aims to give professionals further job training for their current field.
Scaggs said a grant funding the program recently ran out, but "the university is working diligently to establish strategic partnerships with companies, apply for additional grants, and expand academic offerings."
As for the decrease in undergraduate enrollment, Scaggs attributed that to multiple factors.
"The COVID-19 global health pandemic impacted Radford’s recruitment and enrollment of traditional students; however, University officials believe that impact was minimal and will be temporary," she wrote. "The COVID-19 impact on Radford University is just one of several factors facing higher education generally, including the enrollment cliff, which has been a national area of focus and topic of conversation... Additional factors are the decreasing population of traditional students and the increasing competition in higher education."
President Brian Hemphill addressed the enrollment cliff and what the school has done to help mitigate its effects.
"The University pursued strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of a competency-based education model and the establishment of Radford University Carilion. Due to these initiatives, the University has increased total enrollment from 9,401 students in Fall 2016 to 10,695 students in Fall 2020, representing an increase of 13.8 percent. This significant growth is a tribute to the hard work of Radford’s world-class faculty and dedicated staff,” he wrote.
Scaggs wrote that the decrease in students will not affect the current budget cuts that are being discussed and implemented some time this academic year.
"Radford University engages in budget development from a conservative approach. As a result, the budget is built based on a conservative projection for student enrollment. That number is not driven by the enrollment of the prior academic year, but a number of factors, including historical enrollment. Due to this budgeting approach, there is not a budget deficit when comparing FY 2020 to FY 2021," she wrote.
Meanwhile, Virginia Tech enrolled more than 30,000 undergraduates this fall, reaching a goal three years early that President Tim Sands made a hallmark of the university’s growth.
Undergraduate enrollment increased 2.4% over last year from 29,300 to 30,016 students, according to a fall census taken Sept. 21, the university announced earlier this month.
