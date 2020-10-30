Radford University continues to see declining enrollment

"The COVID-19 global health pandemic impacted Radford’s recruitment and enrollment of traditional students; however, University officials believe that impact was minimal and will be temporary," she wrote. "The COVID-19 impact on Radford University is just one of several factors facing higher education generally, including the enrollment cliff, which has been a national area of focus and topic of conversation... Additional factors are the decreasing population of traditional students and the increasing competition in higher education."

President Brian Hemphill addressed the enrollment cliff and what the school has done to help mitigate its effects.

"The University pursued strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of a competency-based education model and the establishment of Radford University Carilion. Due to these initiatives, the University has increased total enrollment from 9,401 students in Fall 2016 to 10,695 students in Fall 2020, representing an increase of 13.8 percent. This significant growth is a tribute to the hard work of Radford’s world-class faculty and dedicated staff,” he wrote.

Scaggs wrote that the decrease in students will not affect the current budget cuts that are being discussed and implemented some time this academic year.