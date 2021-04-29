 Skip to main content
Trial in the 2020 homicide and sexual assault of Roanoke woman will move to December
Michael Tyrone Terry

Michael Tyrone Terry, 41, appeared in court Thursday with defense attorney Rob Dean and asked that his jury trial be delayed until December. Terry is charged with murder, rape and abduction in the March 2020 death of Cassandra Star Pizzi, 33.

The trial of a Roanoke man accused of murder and sexual assault — stemming from an incident that occurred in the spring of 2020 — is now due to be delayed until winter.

The body of Cassandra Starr Pizzi, 33, was found March 27, 2020, in a wooded part of Fourth Street in southeast Roanoke, and investigators have said she died from blunt force trauma.

More than eight months later, on Dec. 15, police arrested Michael Tyrone Terry and charged him with second-degree murder in Pizzi's death. The following month prosecutors upgraded that initial charge to first-degree murder, and added counts of rape and abduction.

Terry, 41, was initially slated to have his cases heard by a jury this week, but on Thursday he appeared in court and waived his right to a speedy trial. Defense attorney Rob Dean requested a continuance to allow more time to prepare his defense and the case is now due to be heard across three days beginning Dec. 1. That change is scheduled to be finalized at a docket call in June, court records show.

In granting the defense request, Judge Onzlee Ware noted in court that he was disinclined to approve any further delays, saying, "It's going to have to be something pretty substantial for there to be another continuance."

Search warrants filed last year show that investigators focused on Terry after location data from an electronic device he used was shown to have been in the area of the homicide, and police later seized a pair of his shoes, three phones and a sample of his DNA.

In a separate court case in 2008, Terry pleaded no contest to charges of burglary and attempted rape following a break-in in which an 18-year-old woman was attacked in her bedroom. He received eight years in prison on those convictions.

