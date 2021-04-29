Trial in the 2020 homicide and sexual assault of Roanoke woman will move to December

The trial of a Roanoke man accused of murder and sexual assault — stemming from an incident that occurred in the spring of 2020 — is now due to be delayed until winter.

The body of Cassandra Starr Pizzi, 33, was found March 27, 2020, in a wooded part of Fourth Street in southeast Roanoke, and investigators have said she died from blunt force trauma.

More than eight months later, on Dec. 15, police arrested Michael Tyrone Terry and charged him with second-degree murder in Pizzi's death. The following month prosecutors upgraded that initial charge to first-degree murder, and added counts of rape and abduction.

Terry, 41, was initially slated to have his cases heard by a jury this week, but on Thursday he appeared in court and waived his right to a speedy trial. Defense attorney Rob Dean requested a continuance to allow more time to prepare his defense and the case is now due to be heard across three days beginning Dec. 1. That change is scheduled to be finalized at a docket call in June, court records show.

In granting the defense request, Judge Onzlee Ware noted in court that he was disinclined to approve any further delays, saying, "It's going to have to be something pretty substantial for there to be another continuance."