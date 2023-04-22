Tags
A Ridgeway man will spend 20 years in prison and then placed on indefinite supervision for rape of a child under 13 years of age and making a …
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood’s court proceedings moved a step closer to being resolved when she appeared in Patrick Cou…
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…
A Bassett man has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on sex charges.
