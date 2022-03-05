Two injured in crash with tractor trailer

Two people were flown by helicopter with life threatening injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Henry County on Wednesday.

Trenton W. Sams, 19, of Axton and Trenton J. Cafferty-Smith, 20, were flown to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after a 2006 Kia Spectra driven by Sams was struck by a tractor-trailer, a state police report said.

Cafferty-Smith’s address was not listed, but he was described as being a passenger in the Kia.

The crash occurred at 4:25 p.m. on U.S. 58 at the intersection of Virginia 692. The Kia was turning left onto Virginia 692 when the car was struck by a tractor-trailer that was headed east on U.S. 58, the report said.

Kenneth W. Barksdale, 57, of Sutherlin, was driving the 2015 Kenworth tractor-trailer at the time of the crash. Barksdale was wearing his seat belt and was not injured, the report stated.

The crash is still under investigation and no charges have been filed, the report said.

No other information was made available.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

