Ty Gibbs wins pole for NASCAR Xfinity race at Martinsville Speedway

Starting in the first position is starting to become habit for 19-year-old Ty Gibbs.

Gibbs won qualifying Friday at Martinsville Speedway to take the pole for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 powered by Call 811.com. It will be the third straight race Gibbs will start up front, and his fourth career pole.

The second year driver told TV reporters after qualifying he could tell his car was fast.

"I've got a great group of guys, so this is awesome," Gibbs added. "And to be able to have the pole here at Martinsville is super cool. It's kind of another home track for me. It's been fun."

Martinsville is just the second time Gibbs won the pole on an oval track. His other two were on road courses.

Gibbs is continuing to make a splash in his second year driving in the Xfinity Series. He has three wins this season, all coming in the last five races. He's also currently second in the Xfinity Series standings, behind A.J. Allmendinger.

In two Martinsville races last season, Gibbs started 16th and finished fourth in the spring, and started second and finished 27th in the fall.

"Last year I got wrecked from the lead, so it's not really different," Gibbs told reporters after qualifying. "I'm going to do the best I can."

Justin Allgaier will start second to Gibbs on Friday. Allgaier will be looking for his first win of 2022, and a bounce-back from struggles the last three races in which he's finished 34th, 33rd, and 14th. The Driver of the No. 7 car is currently fifth in the Xfinity Series standings.

Allgaier is in the middle of a 31 race winless streak.

Noah Gragson, Ryan Truex, and Sheldon Creed round out the top five starting up front on Friday. Gragson won last fall's Xfinity Series race at Martinsville.

Defending Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric will start ninth. Josh Berry, winner of the 2021 spring Xfinity race at Martinsville, will start tenth.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr., making his first start at Martinsville since he retired from full-time racing in 2017, will start 30th on Friday.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

