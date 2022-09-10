Uiagalelei reassures Clemson faithful in rout

CLEMSON, S.C. — DJ Uiagalelei threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns, Will Shipley ran for two scores and No. 5 Clemson moved to 37-0 against FCS opponents with a 35-12 victory over Furman on Saturday.

It was a satisfying showing for Uiagalelei, who’s been dogged by questions whether he can lead the Tigers back to championship form.

“For the most part, I played a solid game,” Uiagalelei said. “Overall, I thought it was good game today.”

Things might be quieter this week after Uiagalelei directed the Tigers (2-0) to touchdowns on his first five drives. Clemson was up 21-3 early in the second quarter to remain perfect over teams from the Football Championship Subdivision.

It was Clemson’s eighth straight victory, longest among Power Five teams; its 35th straight win at home and 32nd in a row over Furman.

Uiagalelei finished 21 of 27, his lone interception coming late in the third quarter with Clemson ahead 23 points. He also got plenty of support from the home crowd, the student section chanting “Go DJ” several times in the first half.

NO. 15 MIAMI 30, SOUTHERN MISS 7: A pair of touchdowns about 2 minutes apart in the third quarter helped the Hurricanes break open a close game in Miami Gardens, Fla. Miami took a 10-7 lead just before halftime on a run by Henry Parrish. Thaddius Franklin Jr. had a rushing score in the third quarter to extend Miami’s lead, and Key’Shawn Smith caught a 35-yard touchdown flea-flicker from Tyler Van Dyke on the Hurricanes’ next possession.

NO. 18 NC STATE 55, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 3: Devin Leary tied a program record by accounting for six touchdowns—two rushing and four passing — and the Wolfpack’s defense held the FCS opponent to 150 total yards in Raleigh, N.C.

NO. 23 WAKE FOREST 45, VANDERBILT 25: Sam Hartman passed for 300 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Demon Deacons to a victory in Nashville, Tenn. Hartman connected on 18 of 27 passes after he missed Wake Forest’s opener against VMI because of a blood clot. Hartman’s 68-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry lifted Wake Forest to a 14-3 lead with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

NORTH CAROLINA 35, GEORGIA STATE 28: Drake Maye passed for two touchdowns, Omarion Hampton ran for a pair of scores and North Carolina escaped another upset bid from a Sun Belt Conference team in Atlanta, rallying to win after squandering an 18-point lead. Darren Grainger threw three touchdown passes for Georgia State.

DUKE 31, NORTHWESTERN 23: Jordan Waters had a pair of touchdowns on the ground, Riley Leonard threw for a score and the Blue Devils beat the Wildcats in Evanston, Ill. Leonard, who was 13 of 24 for 240 yards and an interception, found Jordan Moore with a short scoring pass early in the fourth quarter to give Duke a 28-16 lead and Brandon Johnson had a late interception in Wildcat territory to set up a field goal with 1:18 remaining.

UVa and VT games late: The UVa football team looked to start the season 2-0 when they travelled to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon. Also, Virginia Tech tried to bounce back from a disappointing opening loss to ODU with an ACC home contest against Boston College. The results of both games were too late for publication. See www.MartinsvilleBulletin.com/sports and Monday’s edition of The Bulletin for results and analysis from both games.