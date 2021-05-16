Unionized workers at Volvo Trucks overwhelmingly reject contract proposal

Unionized workers at the Volvo Trucks North America plant in Pulaski County on Sunday soundly rejected in three separate votes a tentative five-year contract.

That turn comes about two weeks after they returned to the plant, following a strike that ran from April 17 to April 30.

The union has said the dispute centers on aspects of pay, benefits and work schedules.

According to a notice posted Sunday night on the United Auto Workers Local 2069, workers voted "no" on all three ballot issues by a margin of 83% to 91%.

A statement from Volvo Trucks North America said the company “has been informed that UAW-represented employees will report to work” Monday.

“We look forward to working with the UAW to resolve whatever the outstanding issues are, and we remain confident that we will be able to reach a mutually beneficial agreement,” said NRV vice president and general manager Franky Marchand.