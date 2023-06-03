UPDATE, 10:30 p.m.: Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls told the Bulletin at 10:20 p.m. that the city estimates power will be restored in two hours.

The storm passed through at approximately 6 p.m. and knocked out power to the south side of Martinsville and Henry County.

Utility crews closed both Rives and Smith Lake roads while repairs were being made. The city, which operates its own utility system, has not issued a statement as of 8:50 p.m as to when power might be restored. Work crews in utility trucks could be seen in various locations assessing the damage.