ValleyStar charity golf tournament raises $50,000 for Children’s Miracle Network

The ValleyStar RISE Foundation announced this week this year’s Big Tee Off golf tournament raised $50,000 for Children’s Miracle Network.

The golf tournament returned this year after a two-year hiatus. More than 30 businesses sponsored the tournament and 148 golfers were in attendance, playing either the morning or afternoon flight at Chatmoss Country Club in Martinsville.

During the afternoon flight of the tournament, Scott Shytle, with the Berry Elliott Realtors team, made a hole-in-one on Hole 6, which was designated for the $10,000 Hole-In-One Contest, sponsored by CUNA Mutual Group. Shytle teed-off with his 3-hybrid club in order to achieve the hole-in-one.

“After a two-year hiatus, it was awesome to have so much participation and support," Greta Kidd, Executive Director of the ValleyStar RISE Foundation, said in a release. "Having a player win the Hole-in-One Contest was the icing on the cake. I’m elated that Scott is the recipient of our cash prize. His achievement is just another reason I would say this golf tournament was such a success.”

Kidd attributes the success of the tournament to the support of the sponsors, especially the golf tournament Premier Partner, AutosbyNelson.com, and Luncheon Sponsor, Member Wealth Management.

The golf tournament directly benefits Carilion Children’s Hospital located in Roanoke. The funds will be used to bring lifesaving equipment to children and babies in Southwest Virginia.